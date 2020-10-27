Well a few days ago, with 9 full days to go before the election, the “big guy” called us Trump supporters chumps, called a lid, and then codger-walked back inside his bunker for good. No more campaigning for him. And it’s because of the sickening dirt on him and his son and their dirty dealings overseas that’s in the air outside, not the Covid-19 droplets. I’m not sure why he’s under the bed though, it’s not as if anyone in the liberal media is going to press him on any of it anyway.
Can you imagine what television news would sound like these days had Donald Trump Jr. shaken down foreign countries for millions while holding a prostitutes thigh in one hand and a crack pipe in the other? What if he was charging 10 million for a meet-n-greet with his dad and his dad was getting 10 percent of the take while being referred to as the “Big Guy”? What if he’d been handed a high-paying, fake board position at an energy company in exchange for this influence peddling, even though the only kind of energy he knew anything about came from sexual performance enhancers and freebasing cocaine?
The liberal media would be going coo coo for Cocoa Puffs, that’s what. Instead, all you hear is crickets.
If you’ll remember, this is the same bird dog liberal media that spent about 6 months of air time, and our time, trying to uncover earth shattering proof that Donald Trump slept with Stormy Daniels. They’ve stalked Trump’s son and the rest of his family for four years, from criticizing what kind of clothes they were wearing to questioning how they were worthy of any kind of position within the Trump administration.
The only fun thing about the Democrats cheating Big Guy into office would be the immediate impeachment proceedings started by the Republicans. See how they like it. The un-fun part is I think Democrats actually do like it, you know, wasting Americans money and putting on shows for the camera and stuff - even if they’re on the defense. Kind of like wrestling a pig, you soon learn that wrestling a liberal pig just gets mud on you, and the pig likes it.
Here’s the deal. This country better hope and pray that Donald J. Trump gets re-elected a week from today. For given that the FBI nor the liberal press will ever hold the Biden family accountable for crimes they’ve already committed, who knows what’s in store if the Big Guy gets in the White House. And since most Republicans these days tend to only talk tough and aren’t into getting muddy, it would be a long 4 years should Sleepy Pig somehow become President.
The Big Guy had the nerve to say recently that it was “crass” to pick on an opponent’s family. Yeah boy. One thing about these Democrats, they’re best known for taking the high road.
Come on, man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.