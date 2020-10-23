When you use the word civil, it rarely precedes the word politician. It has become evident that politicians believe they have to pull the meanest nastiest smear campaign and tactics to win an election. There is a bright spot in Utah during this ugly election and the nation is waiting to see the outcome.
Political races are nasty. Candidates will dig up crap that their opponent may have done years ago and use that in ads to try to sway the public perception. The powerful PACs and parties will go to great lengths to intimidate candidates and voters to vote for a specific candidate.
There is a race where one candidate is being intimidated because the candidate is vying to unseat the incumbent. The opposition is not happy with that so they are using mafia-like tactics to intimidate the candidate.
Political ads belittle, degrade or outright lie about opposing candidates. The media has a major impact on what information is being given to the public. And the media will spin the message to fit their agenda. CNN spins it left and FOX spins it right. If you are influenced by political messages that candidates send to the public, vote for the candidate who is not running a smear campaign.
One senator, representative, judge or board member will not change a damn thing. So don’t let their message influence you into believing that they alone will change the constitution, the by-laws, bring jobs, fight the power company, change healthcare, stop the war on coal or any other catch line they use. If you hear that they will make those changes, they are lying.
They can vote for or against measures, but to claim they will make that change happen is farcical. Political office is all about power and awarding contracts to buddies. And without term limits, politicians can use their seat for personal gain.
As the national political dialogue has declined to levels that are lower that ever imagined, two gubernatorial candidates from opposing parties in Utah have a different approach.
The Democrat, Chris Peterson and the Republican Spencer Cox, together made one unified commercial. They both approved the message. The commercial is airing in Utah with a civil message. That promotes unity.
Both candidates agree that they can debate an issue without degrading each other’s character. They both agree that they can disagree without hating each other and they both agree that, win or lose, they will work together. They did this message to show America there is a better way.
Peterson said, “Our common values transcend our political differences and the strength of our nation rests on our ability to see that.”
They both agree that working together and the peaceful transition of power are integral to what it means to be an American.
Two candidates who are running a clean, unfettered race about the issues, not about issues that are irrelevant to the position, and vow to work together win or lose, is the epitome of civil politicians.
Don’t be fooled by smear campaigns. They are nothing more than desperate measures too fill voids.
