There’s a fly in the trick-or-treat celebration called COVID. This fly is dangerous and a menace. That’s unlike the fly that was on Vice President’s head during his rather calm conversation with Kamala Harris, which was just a visual nuisance. I thought it was on my screen at first, but I was wrong.
Because of the COVID fly, the county decided to cancel the traditional face-to-face trick-or-treat celebration this year. However, they will allow groups and businesses to perform drive-through candy grabs.
Canceling may not be the worst thing. In fact it’s probably a good thing. I understand the need for kids to get out and socialize, but during the recent spike we are now seeing, large gatherings with no rules is ill-advised.
If you think about trick-or-treating, thousands of kids and their parents congregate in densely-populated areas to go door-to-door and ask for candy. To me, if a strange kid bangs on your door looking for something, they should reciprocate by doing a chore like cutting the grass or taking out the garbage. Giving kids stuff for doing nothing sets a bad example. Just to be clear, that was in jest.
The City of Pikeville each Halloween season opens up the Appalachian Wireless Arena and has an abundance of treats for all who show. Usually there are people lined up for blocks waiting their turn to get into the arena.
After the Arena, those thousands of kids and their families go to traditional neighborhoods, where there are many homes. It’s a great concept — go to where there are a lot of houses to obtain as much as possible. Walking several miles up a hollow where there are only a few houses is counter-productive.
Having that many people in isolated areas going door-to-door without oversight is apparently what the CDC and the county health department may consider a what may be a super spreading-opportunity. So they decided to stop that for health reasons.
The county, through the health department will be releasing guidelines for the drive through trick or treating and if people follow them the chances of spreading the virus is slimmer.
Some people argue that they have school and ball games and can go to the store but can’t go grubbing for candy. The difference is those examples are controlled environments.
At a ball game there are limited seats, people have to wear masks and are distancing themselves apart. There are people there to enforce the rules. If you follow the rules, you can stay. If not, you are asked to leave. Stores are the same way, if you wear a mask, stay apart and clean your hands your odds are better that you wont catch the virus. The store can exercise their option to toss people out who are not wearing a mask.
This weekend, if you want to enjoy Mr. Beefy’s that will be set up downtown, you need to wear a mask on line and practice social distancing, it’s easy and safe.
During trick-or-treat, it’s a free for all. There are no rules and since the county government and the health department are not enforcement agencies, they can’t police the people to make them wear masks and keep apart.
Canceling traditional face-to-face trick-or-treating is a good idea. I know that the kids are disappointed. But this will pass and add to their resilience. You just hope that the adults do the smart thing and enjoy any safe drive-through options.
