If you're invited to a garden party, better take your own mask. Choose one that accentuates your hazmat suit.
Dozens who attended the event to announce a Supreme Court nominee are wishing they'd not been so quick to celebrate Ruth Bader Ginsberg's demise. The Rose Garden ceremony was remarkably absent of masks or social distancing or any other acknowledgement that a pandemic roiled the country.
Granted, if you're the type to be invited to a Rose Garden event these days, you're probably convinced you've got divine immunity or at least impenetrable insulation to the virus that isn't real. When you live in a bubble, who cares about the flu?
I just don't think KellyAnne Conway or Senator Thom Tillis are riding the hoax wagon any more. I heard they're reading "The Mask of the Red Death" these days.
The jury is out on Putin's Puppy, the hoaxmaster himself. If so many of the flying monkeys hadn't come down with Trump Flu at the same time, you'd have to really wonder if the Donald had it for reals or for reality.
A reality TV washout knows exactly what to do with a diagnosis (or not) of a deadly disease. Milk it for as much screen time as you possibly can, then miraculously recover thanks to your superior constitution, finally proclaiming the deadly disease is weak and nothing to fear and, just like him, you can easily beat it too.
If only those 205,000 plus Americans had heard that before they inexplicably died from a liberal conspiracy to make Cadet Bonespurs look bad.
Of course, if only those 205,000 Americans had a result within one hour of a positive test, a medical team in your residence to tend to you, a helicoptor to carry you to the hospital when you decided to check yourself in, access to medication not available to any other patient and treatments sooner than any other American in an elite medical facility and a team of secret service agents to take you on a joy ride when the meds kicked in so you can infect others with your sheer willpower and maybe some COVID.
If only they could have seen how easy the Coronavirus can be.
At least a dozen White House staff, senators, and advisors close to Trump are seeing it right now. Even Melania has it. So many around Trump have tested positive for the virus there's a real question whether enough allies will be standing to get that Supreme Court nominee through the process and on the bench.
Isn't it odd? Before that Garden party, looked like only an act of God could get in the way. Anybody think a pandemic qualifies?
The best thing we can do is keep our eyes open and hope Trump's doctors get him off the steroids as quickly as possible. Based on what's been tweeted since Marine One landed back on the White House grounds, we'll either have stimulus checks before election day or we'll all be charged for two months membership to Mar-A-Lago.
The real lesson here is simple. Don't throw a Garden Party to dance on Ruth Bader Ginsberg's grave.
