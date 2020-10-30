Last week we reported on three taxing districts that reviewed their revenue options. Two of those districts decided to raise taxes, while one decided the people have been through enough and wanted to be fiscally responsible.
First, kudos to the Pike County Schools District, which recognized all the hardships the people in Pike County have been through and decided to not raise taxes. As their superintendent said, the board made difficult decisions in the past in order to cut costs and stabilize funding.
The county schools need the most money to operate as they have the most kids to educate. But thanks to the fiscal stewardship of their leaders, they chose to not strap the taxpayers with another burden.
Over at the Pikeville Independent Schools District, they made the decision to raise taxes. Clearly dismantling the education system wasn’t enough, they had to raise your taxes to pay the bills. They stated that the increase would help maintain an annual increase to their revenue while not placing too much burden on the taxpayers.
While the increase was slight, it shows their disconnect with the needs of the community. The district needs to rethink their tax hike. They stated that this was not the time to take a large increase, just a small increase. This thinking is what’s wrong with taxing districts. When they want more they just raise taxes.
There was little mention about belt tightening, just getting more. I don’t know who is pulling the strings at the board, but it’s too bad they are steamrolling a misguided agenda.
Elkhorn City tried some slick moves last week. The city has been operating without an approved budget since the start of the fiscal year. And now they had not only their first reading of a new restaurant tax, they had a first reading to use city property, vehicles and personnel to store and distribute food through the mayor’s ministerial advisory board.
There are so many things wrong here I don’t know where to start.
The mayor wants to institute a restaurant tax so they can raise money off people who eat at the restaurants. He thinks all the tourists who visit the city will help raise money if they eat at the local restaurants. What the mayor and the council forgot is that they ran off any hope for tourism that city had and the only people who will pay the new tax are the people inside the city.
They ran off the reenactment, the kayakers, the runners and every other group of tourists who may have once been interested in Elkhorn City. Alcohol tax, I get, but to tax the restaurants at this time shows their inability to lead.
A far as the mayor using city resources to store and deliver food through a newly-formed board made up of the ministerial association, I guess they have not heard of separation of church and state.
The mayor wants to feed the people who are struggling. That’s noble. But he can’t and should not use taxpayer’s resources to fund his personal agenda. They snuck these measures in last week and approved the measures this week. It’s a diabolical plan to use tax dollars to make political figureheads look good so they get reelected and divert attention from their potentially criminal acts. They figure if they use the ministerial group and pass out food, their evil doings will be forgiven. There is an election next week and the results could be telling. Go vote and hope we get results soon.
Thanks for reading the News –Express.
