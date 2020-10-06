Sleepy Joe actually remained upright and somewhat cognizant as to where he was during the debate last week. Which is exactly all he had to do in order to be viewed the winner in the eyes of his blind sheep. Everyone knew that flip-flopping, lying and pandering would come easy for Biden, but his being able to pull it off for 90 minutes straight was a shocker. In fact, it made me wonder if he’d maybe snorted a line from one of his son Hunter’s “stimulus packages” backstage.
President Trump seemed frustrated throughout, as if having to debate an awake Joe plus the moderator was taking its toll. That frustration led to non-stop interruptions and the whole thing became a circus, just like the left hoped it would. The nightmare of Trump not allowing gaffe-meister to speak at any length was no doubt a dream come true for a nervous team Biden.
Team Trump evidently was hoping right up until debate time that Joe would fake the COVID and remain in his basement. And then by chance if he did show up that he’d only last 15 minutes before either pooping his pants or passing out, or both. Since neither event occurred, the night quickly evolved into a 3 man shouting match full of personal insults. And the whole world shook their heads and laughed.
Here’s the deal. Democrats know good and well that Joe Biden is a fossilized swamp buffoon who got rich via a 47-year stint serving as Senator and then Vice President. And if Joe wants to claim on national television that he’s been in office 180 years bless his heart, so be it. They hear that same rambling, gaffe-filled gibberish that we all do from this guy. But they overlook it because they’re starving for power and they despise President Trump and all that he stands for. If you’re a Trump supporting, America-first Patriot, they despise you too.
Trump supporters like myself are likewise aware of our own guy’s shortcomings, such as his occasional crudeness, arrogance and name calling. We hear it. We choose to overlook it because we hunger for what this great country was built upon and for what it stands for. It means more to us than power, and certainly more than any personal, selfish disdain for any one man.
You see, we don’t despise Joe Biden, in fact we feel for him given what the left is doing to the poor guy. What we do hate is what the people around him are trying to do to this greatest nation on earth. They shamelessly use this dolt in hopes of achieving the power they starve for, America be damned. And the whole world shakes their heads and laughs.
Our president now has the COVID, and not only do liberal Democrats laugh, they hope he dies. But Trump will recover, and so will this nation. And in a month, we’ll see who laughs loudest.
