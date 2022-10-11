Besides the races for U.S. senator, congressman, state legislative and local offices, we have two proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot that deserve equal attention, maybe more. These proposed amendments are Constitutional Amendment One and Constitutional Amendment Two. Many times, we do not realize amendments are even on the ballot until near the end of an election cycle, and we must quickly make decisions about whether we will vote yes or no to amend our state constitution.
The likelihood is you have heard about Amendment Two, involving the question of abortion; however, it is Amendment One, allowing the General Assembly to call itself into special session without the consent of the governor, that must be given much more consideration. It an amendment that would allow the General Assembly to extend the duration of sessions beyond what is currently constitutionally prescribed.
Of the two proposed questions, Amendment One would drastically alter the balance of power in state government between the executive and legislative branches. It would severely weaken the executive branch, that being the governor, in favor of vastly shifting more power to the legislative branch. Amendment One is a reaction to the pandemic lockdowns and the emergency powers exercised by the governor during 2020 and 2021. While I was not in agreement with many of the lockdown policies imposed by both the federal, state, and local governments, altering our state constitution to shift power, to weaken the executive, and to create such uncertainty as a reaction to the pandemic is not an appropriate response. This is neither a prudent nor conservative response.
In my opinion, amending our state constitution by granting new powers to the senate president and speaker of the house, just two people, to call the legislature into special session is unnecessary and disruptive to the proper balance of power. A better solution would be to simply amend the emergency powers laws of the Governor and enact measures that would automatically call the legislative branch into session within 14 days of an emergency being declared, assemble a bi- partisan coordinating committee that would be composed of the governor, members of the legislature, and even the judiciary, as well as stakeholders from the private sector as the emergency dictates to have better communication on policy implementation.
Allowing special sessions to be called by just two people essentially creates a Roman-style triumvirate composed of the Governor, Senate President, and Speaker of the House who will compete for power—a bad idea.
However, the major problem with Constitutional Amendment One is the fact that it allows the legislature to extend the duration of its session beyond the current constitutional framework for
legislative sessions. In my opinion, this is a backdoor attempt eventually leading to perpetual legislative sessions, with greater costs to the taxpayer.
Frankly, I support an amendment undoing our annual session framework and returning to the bi-annual session framework. We would have less lawmaking and fewer nonsensical laws as a result. In short, expanding government power and creating power imbalances leads to unintended consequences and abuse of power.
As Henry David Thoreau wrote, “the government is best which governs least” or as Mark Twain more commonsensically put it, “No man's life, liberty and property are safe while the legislature is in session”.