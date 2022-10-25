Another week has passed, and we are one week closer to election day.
As we discussed last week, we have several races on the ballot. Last week we touched on the federal and legislative races, this week we will highlight some of the local election contests on the ballot.
Starting with the county-level races, there are no challengers for County Judge-Executive, PVA, or Jailer for those incumbents, So, those races are determined, barring a late challenge for a write-in candidate which does not seem likely at this late date. Given the heated nature of the primary race for county judge-executive, it may be a missed opportunity for Republicans to field a candidate against incumbent Judge-Executive Ray Jones. From conversations I have had, there seems to be dissatisfaction with his administration of the county. Will that dissatisfaction translate into votes against the other members of the fiscal court? That remains to be a possibility. With the potential for a red wave on Nov. 8, we will see if that wave reaches the shores of Pike County politics.
Yet, there are potentially competitive races for county-wide offices of county attorney and county clerk. Each of these races have nuances that may make them potentially competitive for the Democratic incumbents. In the race for County Attorney, we have a private law firm associate of Ray Jones, Kevin Keene, who was appointed by Jones to fill the vacancy created by Judge Keith Hall resigning the position, running for a full term. His Republican challenger is from the Pond Creek Nation, Paul Howard, Jr. If Pond Creek Nation unites behind Howard, he will be a formidable opponent. Will the fact that the county judge-executive and the county attorney are closely tied personally through the same law firm as a factor in the race? From talk out in the community, it may be a huge factor in the closing days of the campaign.
The race for county clerk is an old matchup, with a twist. The last time that incumbent Rhonda Taylor faced off against Darrell Pugh, both were Democrats running in a Democrat primary. In the waning days of 2021, Pugh changed parties and days later filed against Taylor. Has Taylor solidified her position as county clerk? Will Pugh finally be a winner after multiple races for various offices? He previously ran as a Democrat and is now trying his luck as a Republican.
There are contested races in other offices for constable, coroner, and justice of the peace. All are important and all deserve attention from the voters; however, the other noteworthy race on the ballot is that of Mayor for Elkhorn City. Those seeking the office are incumbent Mayor Mike Taylor and union President Gypsy Cantrell-Ratliff, former allies now political opponents. The issue is what it always has been for Elkhorn City: What can be done to save a city that is losing population and tax base, and finally realize its potential as a tourist town? This may prove to be a nail-biter on election night.
As the days grow shorter and election day closer, each of us will cast our votes and, regardless of who you vote for, just go vote. Our future depends on quality representation.