COVID is wreaking havoc on people and it’s draining the healthcare professionals who are treating patients.
ICUs are at full capacity and professionals from other departments are pitching in to help the affected. Pikeville Medical Center has the National Guard assisting as well. Additionally, people are still being stricken with and treated for cancer.
Healthcare professionals and the afflicted are true heroes. Survivors are grateful for many reasons. And too many families are having to pray for and mourn over loved ones.
I was recently made aware that someone once again is fighting cancer. And if you didn’t know he had cancer you would never know that he was battling.
The weather person at WYMT TV, Brandon Robinson, has recently undergone surgery for the treatment of cancer in his brain.
I don’t know much abort Brandon, other than to say that I met him a few times while we were covering events. I recognize him, but I bet he wouldn’t recognize me. And since I use my high school graduation picture in this column, I’m hard to recognize. What I can say about Brandon is that he’s a fighter.
The TV station has had some colorful weather people before, and the best part about being a weatherperson is even if you are right half the time, you still get to keep your job.
(Sidebar — literally as I’m writing this, I received news that my niece just received positive news about her battle with cancer. Its not great news, but she is responding and for the first time in months, we have good news.)
Sorry, I had to share — back to Brandon.
When I first saw Brandon on screen telling us if we needed an umbrella, he was a big, jolly guy who always had a smile even when he told us we were in for bad weather. As the weathercaster, you either loved what he had to say or cursed him because he was the bearer of bad news — as if it was his fault. We all know it’s not his fault but weather people are an easy scapegoat.
All of a sudden he was gone, without too much fanfare. He took another job. When he eventually reappeared on air, he was much thinner with an even bigger smile. But he didn’t make public too much of his battle.
So here we are once again tuning in to see if we will get beaten with rain or floods and Brandon is not there. It wasn’t until I saw the post that I knew where he was.
Brandon, according to the post from Grey Matters 5k/10k, which was reposted by his colleagues, the surgery on his brain tumor went well and the outcome of the surgery is good. The healthcare professionals are expecting “completely different pathology.”
I’m not a doctor, but this sounds positive. Brandon is a fighter and I hope with his will, prayers and the love his family has for him, he will be back on air telling us what we need for the days weather.
Get well soon Brandon, we are counting on you to tell us if we need a sweater or a Speedo.
