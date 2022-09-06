This past week, results were released on the National Assessment of Educational Progress. The numbers show the devastating effects of the COVID lockdowns on learning among students in elementary and high school. For example, math and reading scores among nine-year old students, that is third or fourth graders, dropped to levels 20 years ago. In this one area, students lost two decades of progress. In fact, the report shows results dropped by its largest margin in more than 30 years.
This decline spanned all races and economic levels, with greater impact among urban minorities and rural white populations.
The impact was a broad spectrum in terms of staffing, learning, institutions functioning, student nutrition and healthcare. Here are some takeaways from recent studies, such as the School Pulse Panel.
For example, 80 percent of school districts have reported “stunted behavioral development,” with increases in tardiness, disruptive conduct and suicide or attempted suicide. Districts saw a 70 percent increase in students seeking mental health services.
Also, chronic absenteeism among both teachers and students increased, with some districts reporting comparative absenteeism prior to COVID over 60 percent. This continues with shortages of substitute teachers and permanent staffing.
By and large, though, the greatest negative impact from the COVID lockdown policies is showing up in test scores. Reading and math scores have dropped. These setbacks continue to ripple through education at the elementary and high school level. Experts predict that it will take at a minimum of 36 weeks, or nine months, for better performing students to catchup to a more realistic timeline for underperforming students in urban and rural areas of up to 118 weeks, or over two and a half years just to reach expected levels.
In short, students who are behind or average learners have suffered greater negative impact and will fall even farther behind while trying to catch up.
Harvard’s Martin West recommends investing educational dollars in more tutoring, more learning focused time and summer school to assist with overcoming the lost educational instruction time. The money the federal government has allocated for local schools is in the tens of millions to help them recover. It is time to develop strategic plans that are centered around actual educational instruction in the classroom. Experts agree that increasing actual instruction time should be the focus.
Lockdowns and mandates were draconian and damaged students’ education. In juxtaposition to this, Sweden took a light touch approach, keeping most businesses and restaurants open, while in-person instruction continued for all students under 16 years of age.
Led by Dr. Fauci, groupthink for a total lockdown and mandate approach took hold. This bears out in a 2021 report by the Kaiser Family Foundation. The report showed in comparison to other similar nations Sweden’s less extreme approach had no greater mortality rate for those under 75 years of age — a policy success over the lockdowns.
Fauci and others continue to deny their policies have left lasting negative consequences on the United States, especially its students. The data is slowly bearing out that is simply untrue.
As we begin a new school, we must rededicate ourselves to reforming education by reducing administrative staffing and investing in direct resources for classroom teachers who instruct students. It is time to make up the lost ground and set a new course in education.