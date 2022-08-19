Once again that COVID bug attacked my system. However this time, I was asymptomatic; just had some weird stuff happening.
The last mutation of the COVID is alive and well at my house. My wife had it first and then decided that since we share everything, she wanted to share her cooties as well. I fought hard to stay away, but this strand is so contagious it was nearly impossible to not get. And as far as the science is concerned, I’m convinced, it’s a moving target. And, by virtue, that the CDC is under scrutiny, my thesis is confirmed.
Apparently, since COVID originated, there are many more experts who are willing to offer their opinion to assure people they are not losing their minds and that, “it’s only COVID.” That happened to me.
A few weeks ago, I experienced severe pain in both shoulders at the same time. I searched for my Lidocaine patches to no avail. My daughter was home and she suggested that I try one of her menstrual cramp pads that have charcoal and magnets in them to alleviate the pain in my shoulder. She only had one pad so I had a Sophie’s choice as to which shoulder would get relief.
I used the menstrual patch on one shoulder and I’ll be damned if I didn’t get relief. I did however wake up the next morning feeling bloated, irritable and very sensitive.
I had a meeting with our staff members and had a breakdown over a Zoom call. I felt as if I was having an out-of-body experience. I started to get real emotional over nothing. It was embarrassing.
The next day I apologized to the staff and then told them I tested positive. One of our employees, a newly-proclaimed COVID expert, told me that a side effect of this COVID strand was that you could have uncontrollable sensitivity. I’m not buying it but I appreciate her trying to protect what’s left of my fragile ego.
During my quarantine, I had some crazy urges. During COVID part one I was miserable. I couldn’t eat or sleep and I was in pain all the time for about a week.
This time, I had an isolatable appetite, no symptoms and felt great. My anxiety level is usually through the roof but this bout of COVID, I didn’t have a care in the world.
I get a lot of enjoyment out of cooking, mostly eating, but the process is kind of an art that I experiment with. I’m my own guinea pig. I was making seven course meals for dinner and four-course meals for lunch and breakfast was left overs. I ate all the time, and during this gluttony, I lost five pounds.
My wife got hit hard and couldn’t enjoy the fruits of my COVID cuisine. She did, however, say the house always smelled wonderful.
We are both on the mend and tested negative several days in a row. She is doing better; I, on the other hand, am dealing with the embarrassment of being an emotional boob and am hiding the fact that I use menstrual pads on my shoulders for relief.
I hope there are no other side effects from COVID part two.
Thanks for reading the News-Express and stay well.