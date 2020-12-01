Merle Haggard, 1973: “If we make it through December, Everything’s gonna be alright I know. Got laid off down at the factory, And there time is not the greatest in the world.” Themes of unemployment and loneliness to describe the sad state of affairs for many within this country at the time. It was 47 years ago, and Joe Biden had just been elected Senator.
Joe Biden, 1973: “For the record, clearly, Democrats are as immoral as Republicans and maybe in big cities a good deal more immoral in the traditional sense.” A young Biden dwelled upon stuff like “what’s good for the Negro”, though he later spoke of his deceased wife as not being a “phony liberal like himself who went out of his way to be nice to a minority.”
Joe Biden, 2020 while announcing his cabinet swamp creatures: “America is back!”
Back to what exactly? Phony liberals pandering to minorities as they get laid off down at the factory? War in the Middle East and reliance upon Arab oil? A nuclear Iran? Rekindled love affair with the Chinese? Open borders? And oh yeah, a resurgence in men using women’s restrooms? C’mon man.
The Okie from Muskogee wrote his song 47 years ago and was singing it until the day he died. Same will be the case with the Dingbat from Delaware. But that’s where the similarities end, as had he received a briefcase full of Benjamin Franklins from Beijing for instance, Merle would’ve set it on fire, recalling the Chinese as being the very ones to cost him his job here in the states back before he made it big. Everyone can’t be bought like Biden and the globalist Democrats who get fat and rich by bartering political influence and American jobs.
Having phonied his way through politics and life, should Joe Biden make it through December, he’ll refill a cesspool full of swamp phonies on “day one,” a swamp that was on track to be drained dry come 2024. That’s because his Democrat handlers conducted the most masterful cheating scam in American history. Hell, to hear them tell it he received more Presidential votes than even their great messiah, Barack Obama.
Though I chuckle, I have to hand it to them, they got a guy elected who’d read a Martha White cornmeal commercial off his teleprompter should it scroll across.
Merle Haggard was 18 years old when he pulled a robbery and was sent to San Quentin. Released after two years, he’d learned his lesson and found work in a textile mill. Unlike Joe Biden he didn’t have another 45 years of crime in him. I don’t even know if Merle was a Democrat or a Republican, but unlike Sleepy Joe, at least he was a straight shooter for most of his life.
“He’s not a politician,” Haggard once said of Donald Trump. “I don’t think he understands the way things work in Washington”
You’re damn right Merle. He’s not, and he doesn’t.
