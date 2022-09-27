Once upon a time consideration to run for office hinged on factors such as professional credentials, education, and other things that gave insight to electability. Whether the candidate had personal wealth to ‘self-finance’ was a secondary or even tertiary consideration. However, in today’s political environment those days are long past, and money calls the tune.
The primary caveat for viability in the two major parties has become: “Can they self-finance?” Nothing is discussed of personal and professional accomplishments or policy positions on the issues. The big gold star is centered on personal wealth, and whether you have it.
As campaigns become more and more expensive, and the discourse more and more toxic, the ability of credentialed and qualified people who cannot self-finance are shut out of process in favor of people with extreme wealth who can. In short, the new normal is tantamount to personally buying yourself a political office.
A crisis strains our political institutions, once confined to national politics, we are seeing this crisis expanded to state and local level politics. The unfortunate circumstance of wealth determining viability is that the diversity of perspective and opinion narrows, which in turn narrows the solutions offered to a given public policy issue.
This narrowing of solutions leads to stagnation of public policy. We see the signs in a variety of issues from border security to global trade on the national level to issues at the state and local level, such as rural development and education. Stagnation is corrosive to any institution, as it leads to frustration, polarization, and inability to solve problems.
As we enter the 2023 gubernatorial election cycle this narrowing of perspective due to self- wealth determining political viability looms large over our politics. The GOP primary is crowded; however, the talk is there is only a one or two bona fide candidates, with the follow-on being only those with self-finance ability as the only truly viable candidates. Is that accurate? We shall see.
Many are pointing to the primary ‘self-finance’ candidacy of former ambassador Kelly Craft, whose viability derived from her current husband’s wealth. Beyond political positions gained due in large part by her prolific fund-raising abilities, what are her real credentials? What accomplishments are there outside of those political positions? As her campaign moves forward, she must make the case for her candidacy. The case must be made not in $5 million dollar country hams or donating more millions to certain charitable and athletic endeavors that gain media attention but in terms of bona fide policy ideas that will solve problems. It is not the glossy platitudes of her campaign to this point which are only superfluous buzzwords.
Our commonwealth has serious problems, especially East Kentucky, that require serious-minded people to solve them. As I talk with my fellow Republicans about the governor’s race two camps emerge, those say money settles the legitimacy of candidates and those who favor someone with real ideas for our real problems, regardless of personal wealth. Politically awarded ambassadorships do not a qualified candidate make; just as ham-fisted charitable donations do not guarantee primary victories.
Yet, as a friend told me the other day, that is why there are primaries. As an undecided Republican voter, convince me otherwise.