Having been instructed to stop at a local grocery store on my way home from work, I waited in line at the one open register and stared at the ominous cardboard signs stating further tart instructions: Stay 6 feet apart! No Shoes, No shirt, No Mask, No Service! Still wondering if I’d taken the wrong train and was now waiting to get a number tattooed on my forearm, soon bound for the gas chamber, the clerk gave me one final humiliating kick in the crotch for the journey by swiping my $20 to make sure it wasn’t counterfeit. Near tears with my head hung in shame, I trudged along with the other condemned saps while mumbling to myself, how do I find myself in such a place as this hell? I don’t deserve this! I don’t even like diced tomatoes for Godsakes!
Driving home I’m thinking, something is bad wrong in America these days, and it’s getting worse. Seems like just yesterday crowded mobs of criminals were burning cities to the ground, looting and physically attacking innocent people while the police were told to stand down and watch. Nowadays law-abiding citizens are getting fined and/or taken to jail for having too many people sitting on their couch. By those same cops. And Americans who’ve worked 30 years building a so-called non-essential business are being ordered shut down by hypocritical tyrants who’ve never written a paycheck in their damn lives. This being the same crowd who told us all that Donald Trump was a dictator.
Back before their recent election rigging shenanigans, dicey Democrats were busy promoting window smashings and buildings ablaze as corona-free peaceful protests. You’d think that if the CDC was really on the ball they’d order us all to wear those virus-blocking looter edition masks instead of the flimsy cheapies made for driving around in your car. Then we could all steal diced tomatoes as if they were flat screens rather than having our twenty dollar bills x-rayed at Checkpoint Charlie.
Seems you don’t see a lot of rioters in the streets lately though. That’s because Sleepy Joe woke up Rip Van Winkle long enough for him to vote Democrat and the protesters went back to bed. And since cold weather has set in they’d just soon let Governors destroy neighborhood livelihoods from the comforts of a warm mansion instead of sending the lower level goons outdoors to do it. Same results without spreading the Covid while slinging bricks and Molotov cocktails with frost bitten fingers.
It’s amazing that us God-fearing, gun-toting, law abiding Patriots stand down while our freedoms go up in flames. As the greatest country on earth burns to the ground, fanned by criminal liberal arsonists and socialist con artists, no wonder we’re the ones told to wear the masks. It’s to block the fumes.
I reckon many of today’s politicians are just like some tomatoes — dicey. And if they linger beyond their expiration date, they turn rotten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.