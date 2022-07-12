Social media is not a disease. Social media is not a symptom. Social media is the carrier of a disease that is absolutely killing us.
I remember decades ago, when I first wrote about the emerging epidemic of OxyContin addiction in this community, one person I interviewed pointed to the nature of pill use as part of the reason it was spreading. You can’t go into church smelling of alcohol, the source pointed out, but if you’ve taken a pill, no one knows.
Social media is safe, and not socially acceptable, but socially demanded in this world. On the surface, it’s innocuous, just pics of the kids and grandkids and a few news stories here and there.
If we were simply taking in the information, or even disseminating information on social media without feedback from “friends” and “followers,” it might not be as harmful. However, as it exists right now, the posting of information comes with feedback, in the form of comments, and in the form of “likes” and “shares.”
The sharing of information on social media brings with it the possibility for an individual to receive this form of feedback instantaneously. And the way social media is set up, those comments, likes and shares not only deliver a form of chemical rush to your brain, but also spread the information further, meaning that you get even more of the boost the more it’s shared.
I saw first-hand what this can lead to on the evening of June 30. As horrifying news emerged from Allen in Floyd County about an ongoing situation which we would ultimately learn led to the deaths and injuries of numerous public servants, social media went haywire.
Information was sparse in the early hours of the incident. But that didn’t stop people from sharing what they knew, or, in more cases, what they thought they knew. I heard and saw posts that mentioned names of potential victims, which I’m certainly sure friends and family members of those parties saw and were led to incredibly wrong and awful conclusions. It’s no better if the information shared prematurely is accurate in that instance. No one should learn of the death or injury of a loved one via social media. Basic humanity should dictate that.
I saw posts that showed the response or spoke of the responding agencies and how they were approaching the situation. This was done without considering the fact that the suspect may be monitoring social media to learn how to do more harm or potentially even end more lives. This is something I’ve seen numerous times over my career, but never so much as on June 30. Every picture posted showing where police were located, where the police’s helicopter was, or who was on scene endangered the officers and the public. It’s that simple.
As the regional editor overseeing several newspapers, including the Floyd County Chronicle and Times, I had a stake in knowing the information. However, it didn’t take me long to figure out that a majority of the information coming out at that point was untrue, premature and/or harmful.
We made a decision, and it may not have been the right one from a business perspective, though it was undoubtedly correct from a human perspective, to wait before reporting. While others felt the need to share information before the incident had reached an initial resolution, we waited. We went to the scene only after learning the suspect was in custody because to be there before then would not have helped us better tell the story. It just would have given the responders another group of people to worry about.
In fact, our newspapers’ first report did not come out until Kentucky State Police — the agency controlling the scene — gave a brief statement hours after the initial reports went out.
I do not fault my fellow journalists who put information out early. The nature of the business these days is that “likes” and clicks are necessary for the operation of a business. Being first, with little to no consideration of what is right or even humane, often rules the day because it is demanded. It’s what the people want and, if you don’t deliver it first and fast, you run the risk of losing them.
But I couldn’t do it. I couldn’t push law enforcement officers to give us information so we could be first while they were watching their brothers being carted away in ambulances and examined by coroners. We made some contacts, but didn’t push. I couldn’t put out information I was hearing but could not verify. I could not use social media comments and posts from unverified and unofficial sources as reliable information.
But it’s what’s demanded these days. Everyone wants to be first to report something so their site gets the shares and individual Facebook users can get their “fix” of likes and shares, so they can be the ones who are seen to “know” and receive the reactions. The really sad thing is that most people don’t even realize this is happening to them. They don’t understand the sinister nature of social media.
Social media is a drug. It is killing us. It is killing our humanity. On June 30, I watched, knowing that doing the right thing was not the “right” thing to the world of instantaneous gratification. And I’ll continue to stand here, until I’m swept away by the “new way,” but knowing in the meantime that, while I won’t always get it right, I’ll damn well try, and so will the journalists with whom I work every day. That’s the right thing to do, whether it gets clicks or not.