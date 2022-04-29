These days I seem to be so easily distracted. My trains of thought are...wait, what was I saying?
Distractions aren't the problem. Now that I've gotten the garbage out, I know the problem isn't too many distractions. The problem is being in a constant state of distraction.
Being in a constant state of distraction is like. Well let me wash this coffee cup and I'll tell you.
Sorry that took a while. I dropped the cup in the sink and it broke. I cut my thumb picking up the shards so I had to find something to slow the bleeding and went back to the bathroom where the band aids are.
I found the band-aids but realized I left a trail of blood spots from the kitchen to the bathroom and grabbed some toilet paper to wrap my thumb while I found a cloth to wipe the spots up before they dried. I couldn't decide if a washcloth or a dishcloth was better to wipe blood up so I ran back to the kitchen and grabbed a paper towel because you can just throw those away.
That's when I realized I hadn't put a new trash bag in the can after I emptied it somewhere back around that second paragraph. So I dug one of those out of the box, made a mental note to get more trash bags next time, and put a fresh one in place. Then I noticed the toilet paper wrapped around my thumb was soaked in blood and that bandaid was sitting back on the bathroom counter waiting for me. And the blood drop path back to there was getting pretty dry by now.
So I grabbed a paper towel, held it against the blood soaked toilet paper and stopped to wipe each spot awkwardly with two hands holding the paper. Almost all the way to the bathroom my bleeding thumb was kind of throbbing. Who'd think a coffee cup cut could hurt like this? So I went for some ibuprofen, which is in the other bathroom.
When I got to that one I flicked on the light and the bulb popped. I turned on my heels, holding the paper towel and thumb, and went back to the utility room next to the sink where the damage was originally done to get a new lightbulb.
Unfortunately, we were out of lightbulbs. That's when I remembered I was supposed to get more last time to the store. So I made another mental note (I can't remember the first one) and grabbed a flashlight.
I got back to the bathroom with the dead bulb and, after sweeping the room with the flashlight beam, I couldn't remember what it was I went there for in the first place. But I did notice the blood had soaked through both the toilet paper and paper towel at this point and was once again leaving spots on the floor.
I remembered what I needed was a bandaid. And maybe some ibuprofen for the pain. After finding both, I could get back to what I was doing in the first place.
So now that I'm bandaged up, what was it I was saying?