Isolation, rising costs and crime will destroy a nation. And while our leaders are trying to divert our attention, we may not see a turnaround for many years. Buckle up, it’s going to get bumpy.
When leaders convince the public to believe in their agenda, it’s dangerous. And when the leaders divert our attention, it’s time for the American people to stand up and fight for our freedom and rights; we need a massive overhaul in our government.
The voters in San Francisco got it right. They just ousted a progressive prosecutor who failed to do his job. He wanted to be easy on crime and jail terms while the city went to hell in a handbasket. Democracy worked and now the people have a fighting chance to take back their city.
During COVID ,we experienced a dramatic increase in isolation. We were forced to stay home and figure out how to keep working, which was nearly impossible for many people. So the government’s answer was to give out free money. And while they handed out free money, there was very little invested into mental health.
Now we are seeing an increase in mass shootings, robberies and domestic violence and elected officials are scratching their heads asking what the hell went wrong.
Instead of our government focusing up on fixing the country, they are diverting our attention to Jan. 6, going green, banning weapons, begging the Middle East to pump more oil and debating on whether to give Ukraine long range missiles.
The government says that we need to go green and some states are mandating that all vehicles must be electric by a specific time. That’s a farce because the nation’s energy grid can generate enough electricity to power electric vehicles for all.
The other fallacy about electric vehicles is their batteries. There are many dangerous minerals needed to make vehicle batteries. Those minerals are mined from the earth and do way more damage than coal mining ever has. I’m no scientist, but a government with smoke and mirrors is misleading those fools who just think that electric vehicles will miraculously fix their version of global warming.
And what’s not being discussed is how on earth will we generate electricity to power the batteries?
We had a rapid vaccine for COVID, if the government really wanted to; they would fast track clean coal energy.
Another issue the government is dodging is the rising cost of everything from interest rates, insurance, gas, food and everything else. Their answer is to raise the minimum wage, another farce.
Kiosks are replacing people and there are fewer employees working to serve customers. Food costs are rising due to many reasons but higher wages makes it less affordable to eat. That Happy Meal won’t make you that happy when you see the price.
The American dream of owning a home is out of reach. And if you have babies, you are probably looking to trade a gallon of gas for formula. The government has created a crap show and they have no way out.
Jan. 6 was a disaster. It should have never happened. And now that all the news channels aired the hearings starting Thursday night, you can rest assured that the slant will be on what the government wants you to hear.
Maybe the protesters knew that in less than two years our country would be a mess and they wanted to fight to not let that happen. If you take away the smoke and mirrors, maybe they were on to something, but they went about it the wrong way. No one should have died that day and no property should have been destroyed. According to our Constitution there should have been a swift and just trial. It’s taken almost two years for a trial and some punishment to be handed out.
How long will we have to wait for punishment to be administered for our current leaders who have destroyed this country? Pundits say the economy won’t turn around for another two to three years at best.
We need leaders who will fix the problems. Fix mental heath, instill stronger laws so that legal Americans can exercise their right to bear arms, open the Keystone Xl pipeline to become energy independent, bring back manufacturing to the USA and stop depending on other countries for our goods and services. This government has made our future dependent on other countries, which is an atrocity.
We need term limits and better leaders, and it better be damn quick. The mid-term elections are soon and as Baba O’Riley said, “ We wont get fooled again.”
Thanks for reading the News Express.