There’s an old adage that says if you want something done right do it yourself. However, if you want to get all philosophical, you can give a man a fish and he eats for a day, whereas you teach that man to fish and he eats for a lifetime, or something like that.
I firmly believe that people grow by teaching others and others grow by learning. While it may be easier to do something yourself rather than pawn a task on to someone else, doing that prevents growth on both parts.
I like to learn about new things and like to do things for myself. I also like to offer my knowledge, albeit limited, to others. I know how to cut grass but would much rather my kids do that for me. I know how to change a tire, but would rather teach someone else so I don’t get my hands dirty.
I’m not interested in changing a catheter, giving shots to others, digging ditches or things that are out of my realm of experience or make me sick. If I had to pull a piece of glass out of someone’s leg, I would do it. But I would much rather leave that kind of stuff to trained professionals.
This COVID mess has forced isolation. People are staying home so they are buying things online and that, according to some, is creating a backlog of products. I don’t believe that the supply chain is the problem. I think politics has intervened.
COVID has made companies retool their strategy and their employees’ schedules, where many are working virtually, limiting the need for high rent offices, causing a major increase of office space in large cities. And since people can work from anywhere, the housing market has jumped.
It’s remarkable to me that since people are staying home and not going out, why the price of used cars has skyrocketed. There is talk about access to a chip that is the blame but I don’t really buy that agreement. Once again, I think it’s politics.
COVID has created a labor shortage, where people are either just not working because the government is still paying them to stay home. Or they quit their jobs because of fear of catching COVID. The labor shortage an alleged supply chain has made the price of everything rise dramatically.
The result is that retail outlets are short handed, which brings me to my point. I’m not interested in going to a store and doing the job of a clerk. Self-checkout registers are popping up everywhere offering consumers the ability to scan their own stuff and pay for it at that register. I hate that I have to shop, scan and work in order to get my amount due. This keeps up I’ll be forced to unload the Budweiser truck curbside and stock the shelves.
The self-checkout registers will cause an increase of theft for two reasons. First, criminals are criminals and will rob you blind. These registers make it easy for the crooks to steal stuff and second, honest people not only get all their items recorded, they may forget to scan a small item in the bottom of the shopping cart because that don’t want to lift the gallons of milk, the 20 pounds of kitty litter and heaven forbid that 18 pack of beer. Since you are recorded, the store has the right to press charges for shoplifting that small item you forgot, and now you become a criminal.
In the self-checkout line, you need customer assistance to approve the purchase of beer. Every time I scan beer the warning light shines like a landing strip and the register screen displays a huge message. When that happens the entire store knows I’m buying beer and I feel like I have to reevaluate my lifestyle and start going to meetings. But, I’m no quitter.
The self-checkout registers are not making it easier or faster and they take jobs away from people who actually want to work. Eventually this mess will be over and the government handouts will cease and people will be forced to work or starve, which is a column for another day.
If this nonsense keeps up I may have to find me a traditional ‘shiner in the mountains and learn how to fish. COVID can’t end fast enough.
