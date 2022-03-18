Dear stores: Stop moving stuff around and confusing us old people.
If you have visited any store recently you might have noticed that they have been moving inventory within their stores and putting things in other areas. Where the dog food used to be, now is the baby section. Where the cleaning supplies were is now filled with closet material.
I have a very strict routine and I always stretched for time. When I go to the store, I know exactly what I want and I know exactly where the stuff I want is located. I like to get in and out quickly. When I go to the place where the artichokes were, and I can’t find them because they were moved, I feel senile. Then I have to ask for help.
Asking for help with my artichokes is embarrassing for a host of reasons. The only thing making me feel like I haven’t lost my marbles is when I ask for help; usually the store clerks don’t know what the heck happened to the artichokes anyway, so I feel some validation.
I remember when I was younger and would see old people in the store looking like they were lost. They would scratch their heads, tighten their belts, huff and get disgusted. At their age I figured they earned the right to be grumpy. Now, I’m one of the old people and I feel lost. I also feel like the clerks are behind the two-way mirror laughing at my expense.
I think that clerks should be educated on all their items. I’m not suggesting that they know the bar code of every item in the store, or know exactly where every item is located. But I am suggesting they know the difference between an eggplant and a jalapeno.
I picked up a few eggplants for a dish I was making and the guy ringing up my stuff had no idea what it was. He even asked if it was something that you eat. I was floored and, after I spent 20 minutes looking for large pitted olives, I was fresh out of jokes and not in the mood to share a recipe.
I guess the theory is that changing the inventory in the stores will offer a fresher look, potentially enticing shoppers to spend more time and buy more things. A lot of the time just the opposite happens. People get frustrated and leave with less than what they came in for.
Since my idea of hunting and fishing is going to the meat and fish display at Food City, I’m thrilled to report that those two display cases have not been messed with. Those guys are great and know what I want and will make special arrangements to accommodate my culinary needs. Now if I can just get them to do the rest of the stuff, I’d be golden.
I’m getting older and don’t want my senility to set in prematurely. So please once I master where all the stuff is, leave it alone.
