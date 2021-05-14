People need to relax and not get into a hoarding mode and we will all be fine.
Last week, a group of Russian hackers got into the software system of a major fuel pipeline and stopped the flow of fuel from the Texas refineries all the way to New Jersey.
The federal government was caught with its pants down and scrambled to address the issue. Finally, after a few days they employed tankers to truck the fuel to its retail destinations. Very little, if any disruptions in fuel supply were felt. In the meantime, people lost their minds again.
The media flashed headlines about the hack and warned about a possible shortage. But, if they would have read all the way through the articles, it clearly stated that as long as we all relax and allow the pipeline to get back on track and allow the tankers to truck fuel to distribution centers, we will all be OK. But because people only read the first few lines, watch too much TV and listen to idiots on social media, panic ensued and the hoarding began.
The mainstream media instills fear. Fear causes adverse reactions and when the uninformed sheep react, all the people suffer. What’s worse are the idiots on social media who hide their identity and make the most ridiculous and untrue posts that stir up fear.
A coward on a social media platform posted things like, “we are being told that gas stations are running out of fuel,” or “gas prices are surging and you need to get what you can.” Idiots who hide behind a keyboard cause the fear and because of false posts like that people ran to gather all they can so they don’t run out. And as long as people are calm, stations wont run out.
Remember the COVID pandemic when you couldn’t buy toilet paper or paper towels? History is repeating itself. Stores did run out and had to limit sales of paper, but now it’s all back to normal. Because of fear people panicked, which lead to hoarding. If everyone had purchased what they needed there would be no shortage. Now because people have stockpiles of paper products, the stores are overstocked.
The same thing is happening with gas. If a local retailer runs out, it’s because people panicked and purchased all the fuel that was in the holding tanks. Retailers get truckloads each day, so there is no need to panic. People flocked to stations with all kinds of receptacles to hold fuel and purchased as much as they could because they panicked.
There were reports of people who were stupid enough to bring plastic bags to a fuel station and proceed to fill up a plastic bag with gas. Not only is that stupid, it’s dangerous. Gasoline is very volatile and in unauthorized containers deadly explosions can occur. I guess that’s thinning the herd?
The pipeline should be restored and the fuel supply should get back on track in a few days. In the meantime, the hackers wont get a penny and our government better address the lack of security in our infrastructure. The Keystone XL pipeline needs to be reopened because depending on foreign oil from countries that want us dead is not a way to run a country.
Relax and don’t listen to the social idiots and the mainstream fearmongers.
