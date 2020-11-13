The Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays carry a weight like few other things do.
Every year, they mark a special moment when nearly all but essential businesses are closed, our communities slow down and we take the time to reconnect with our family members and loved ones. Many of us may have special or quirky holiday traditions, activities you mark in your annual calendar to take part in, like clockwork.
However, this year is not like other years, and like so many other activities in our daily lives, the holidays are not expected to look quite the same as previous years due to COVID-19.
In fact, as the rate of COVID-19 cases grows locally, it would not be out of line to go ahead and plan holidays that look quite a bit different than those in years past — no travel or large gatherings, events at churches and communities canceled. This is not permanent, but this is the reality in which we’re living and will be for quite some time.
Here’s why — if you’re one of those people who has been waiting until the COVID-19 situation locally becomes “serious” before you act, the time is now.
Our local hospitals are filling up quickly with those who have been harmed by this virus. The medical resources at our disposal are beginning to be stretched thin.
We’re losing the battle to COVID-19 and we have only ourselves to blame due to our complacence to protecting ourselves and our communities from this virus. While Eastern Kentucky escaped some of the worst ramifications of the virus early on, the impacts are beginning to be felt locally in a big way.
Recently, we received good news, as pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced that it appears their vaccine which is in development may have an effectiveness of blocking infection by COVID-19 by as much as 90 percent.
That’s incredible and we pray it stays that way and vaccines begin being distributed soon.
That being said, the light at the end of the tunnel may be visible or growing clear, but it’s not here yet. We’ve got a large piece of tunnel still yet to travel and it travels directly through the coming months.
Since the beginning of this pandemic, there have been several things that officials have said are necessary in order to cut down on the spread of COVID-19 — wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding large indoor gatherings and frequent hand-washing.
By the amount of community spread we currently have underway, it appears that not everyone’s on-board with what needs to be done, and that’s an ongoing problem. That’s the reason we had so many cases begin to arise in July and why we continue to see a great deal of spread. That’s the reason we now stand, at a local level, at the precipice of a local disaster.
We are in the surge, and more than a dozen people have already lost their lives, with dozens hospitalized.
COVID-19 is real. It is not a hoax, and it is not exaggerated. True, many of those who feel the worst effects of COVID-19 are those who have pre-existing conditions, but a pre-existing condition does not make someone worthy of suffering or death. Additionally, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of people who have been thought of as healthy before they suddenly became severely ill with the virus. Anyone at any age can contract the virus, and it can leave a lasting impact on a person’s health, several months after the person is considered to be recovered.
We know that our actions and choices have a great deal of impact on what happens with this virus. Make the right ones.
