One of the unquestionably important services that we as a newspaper provide to our readers is to provide information to voters on important matters regarding elections — including who’s running for offices, what they stand for and how they do once elected.
Had everything gone as planned, by Jan. 7, we would have hit the deadline for candidates to file for public offices which will appear on the primary election ballot for May. But everything didn’t go as planned this year. With the filing deadline looming and having failed to set the new legislative districts for the next 10 years as required under state law, the legislature punted, approved new maps and kicked the filing deadline out to Jan. 25.
It was a good plan. But, like the old saying goes, “The best laid plans of mice and men oft go awry.”
You see, the Jan. 25 deadline was predicated and completely relied on the concept that either Gov. Andy Beshear would have approved the legislature’s plan or vetoed it and been overridden, thereby making the maps become law.
But, it wasn’t to be.
Gov. Beshear didn’t veto the maps until Jan. 19, leaving the legislature with the options of redrawing the maps and making another go at it or overriding Beshear’s veto.
On Jan. 20, the legislature overrode Beshear’s vetoes, but legal action is pending, and, as a result, legislation filed late in the week would extend the filing deadline again, possibly even until May, with the primary being potentially moved to August.
It’s a lot to keep up with, and we’re people for whom keeping up with this stuff is our job. I can’t even imagine how unlikely it is that, even with all the reporting out there, that Joe Voter in Kentucky has been able to keep up with all the ins and outs. Talk about disenfranchisement.
As a voter myself, this is a frustrating situation. As a journalist as well, it’s doubly so.
With all the talk nationally of wanting to ensure elections are fair and conducted properly, constantly moving the goalposts because of a failure to do your job would sure seem to contradict that.
It’s difficult for me to take anyone’s calls for “election integrity” seriously when they’re responsible for the kind of mess and uncertainty we’re facing here.
Do I blame Republicans in the legislature for proposing a plan that benefits them? No. Do I blame Democrats, including Gov. Beshear for opposing it? Nope. In fact, that has fairly well been the process since I’ve been a reporter — the party in power and the minority party battling it out over voting lines.
But, I blame all of the above for one thing — not getting this done already. I know it’s been a tough couple of years, and the Census Bureau was especially slow in getting the data out this time, but that doesn’t excuse anyone involved for being lax on this matter. While the actual Census is only conducted every 10 years, the Census Bureau constantly updates with estimates, which could have been used to do at least preliminary planning, leaving room for discussion and negotiation, before drawing and presenting final lines once the final numbers were in.
As a legislator or head of state government you have several duties, but among the most important are writing and changing laws, approving spending and revenue measures for the government and drawing voting lines every 10 years.
Again, it’s every 10 years. It’s once a decade. And it’s not like it’s a surprise. We all know it’s coming. It’s difficult to do without the data, but how about laying some groundwork so that we can at least avoid a legal battle over the matter. There’s no real excuse, but plenty offered.
What’s happening in Frankfort is just a reflection of what’s happening in Washington D.C., where polarization and the politics of division — much of it stoked by our own Sen. Mitch McConnell — have prevented the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives from making any real decisions of consequence without punting over to the court system in quite some time.
And this just leads to another disenfranchising situation in which the voters grow increasingly frustrated by the inability of government to — well — really get anything done.
At some level, we all expected what’s happening with redistricting — it comes as no surprise. That doesn’t make it any less disappointing and doesn’t help our current situation at all. We expect better and deserve better, but there are questions worth asking. Chief among those is: Are we willing to take that desire for accountability and real action to the polls?
This year, however, we’ll also have to ask if and when we’ll get to the polls, if at all.