It’s been a catch-22 in Elkhorn City for far too long — aging infrastructure which must be repaired and/or replaced, but also a shrinking tax base which has made that much-needed work little more than a wish.
The problem is also a compounding one. Without adequate and updated water and sewer infrastructure, the city’s costs of operating its water and sewer have risen over the years while it’s been challenged to bring in economic development and business to renew the tax base.
But, there’s always been reason for hope in Elkhorn City, and the city’s promise has always been present and ready to be tapped.
Recently, it was announced that the Appalachian Regional Commission was awarding $590,208 to Elkhorn City to make improvements to its sewer collection system. Mayor Mike Taylor said the funding will be used very specifically.
“We’ll use this money to refurbish our pump stations,” said Elkhorn City Mayor Mike Taylor. “We will be able to repair and replace some lines and manholes too.”
This isn’t the answer to all of Elkhorn City’s woes, but it is positive movement in an area where the city has needed it.
And that’s why what seems like a relatively small project is so important. Elkhorn City’s leaders must take the time and put in the work to ensure that this project is done not only correctly but that this money be used to the fullest extent possible for its intended purposes.
Not only will that ensure that the project is as effective as possible, but it will also set groundwork for future grants and other funding sources, who can see what the city can do when it puts in the effort and has the resources necessary to do the right things.
Elkhorn City is at a crossroads. With the pending completion of U.S. 460, it could see itself bypassed completely by those traveling to and from the Breaks Interstate Park and communities like Pikeville. But, Elkhorn City has too much potential to just become bypassed.
We’re glad the city’s leaders see this and are attempting to find funding such as that approved by the ARC, and undertake these kinds of projects, but it’s going to take more than effort. It’s going to take action and proof that the city is capable and ready for improvement and growth.
So, let’s get going Elkhorn City. Let’s keep the positive movement going and keep the possibilities limitless.