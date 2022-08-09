I know the flooding is on everyone’s minds and I have plenty to say about that. But I want to take a diversion this week to note something that happened in the midst of that.
When I first started in journalism, I had no business being in the business (some would say that remains true, but I digress).
I had no formal training in the field and it was really out of desperation that I was hired at a different company than this one, the one at which I’ve made most of my career.
After about a year, I was hired here with Appalachian Newspapers and my true career in journalism began.
I learned a lot from the editorial staff at the Appalachian News-Express in my early years here (during both my first and second times) and am grateful for the lessons learned and, also, the mindset they had that it was important that we not consider ourselves simply a small county newspaper, but that we be dedicated to actual journalism and community service.
While I was learning all this at the ground level, another member of management — Publisher Marty Backus — was also a part of my education, but in a different way. Obviously, I learned from Mary, especially as he described his days as a journalist on the ground in West Virginia and here.
But Marty — who recently died at 81 — had a different influence on my life the two times I spent here when he was publisher.
You see, I was an “imposter,” or at least I felt that way. With no formal training or experience in the field, stepping up to the News-Express was like moving from the minors to the majors in community journalism. I eventually got my sea legs, but it was definitely shaky at first.
With editors like David Gross, Michael Cornett and Dena Potter, I learned the basic skills of covering Pike County which could be scaled to any community.
But Marty did something different — he made me feel like he recognized my talents in the field. He encouraged me and made me feel like I did belong in journalism, that I wasn’t just a fluke and that it wasn’t an accident that I was here. He often told me that I was doing a good job on a story and suggested on a regular basis more ideas for me to follow. He was also not shy about questioning when I’d missed a story or made a mistake, which was helpful as well.
When I returned my third — and apparently final — time nearly 15 years ago, Jeff Vanderbeck had replaced Marty. I knew Jeff a little from my second stint, but wasn’t sure how that would work out.
He didn’t miss a beat in picking up where Marty left off and continued to encourage me, push me to be better and support me in ways that I can’t even begin to detail.
I’m thankful to have had men like Marty and Jeff in my life. It’s sometimes difficult to find people who support you, not by just saying, “You’re OK how you are, just stay there,” but by instead saying, “You’re doing good, but you’re capable of doing even better and I’m going to help you get there.”
It’s important to have people you know have your back and who recognize talents and abilities that you can’t see in yourself. Marty was one of those people for me and I’ve been blessed to have another one — Jeff Vanderbeck — as I’ve gone from a reporter to a regional editor.
You need to find those kind of people in your life, and, as often as possible be one of those people for others.
I pray Marty’s family and friends know that, in his time here, he had a positive impact in a number of people’s lives, as I know he had a positive impact in mine. I also pray they find comfort and healing as they deal with their loss.