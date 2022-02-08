Taking an old saying on a different spin, it’s often much easier for us to see the trees than it is the forest.
That’s human nature. Our finite brains can only process so much information at one time. And there’s a lot going on right now.
From COVID-19, to inflation, to shortages and supply chain interruptions affecting our daily lives, there’s plenty to distract us from the big picture. Did I mention it’s tax season? And, oh yeah, the state just jacked up our vehicle registration taxes this year (believe me, I already got hit with this one). Also, what about that Jan. 6 commission, and so on and so forth?
So, when I say that it’s possible that we’re distracted from one of the most important international crises involving the United States since possibly the Cuban Missile Crisis, please understand I’m there with you.
However, I’m a journalist and am constantly asking questions, so I often fall down rabbit holes. The ongoing current diplomatic crisis between the U.S. and Russia over Russia’s seemingly inevitable invasion of Ukraine looms large in my mind and in my prayers often these days.
I’ve read quite a bit, and listened to quite a bit of podcasts and news, about the situation and, from what I can gather from those who are far more knowledgable on U.S.-Russia relations and also Ukraine, they all agree on one point — it’s nearly impossible to predict what action Russian President Vladimir Putin will take next.
Russia has painted a picture that the Ukraine issue is over whether the nation should be potentially allowed to join NATO — the international organization designed to keep Russia in check — but no one believes that’s what it’s really about. Or is it? As one commentator said on a podcast I listened to recently, it would be easier to get a read on the actual situation if Putin were acting or expected to act rationally. But the former KGB intelligence officer is playing his cards close to his chest and is not making predictable, rational moves. We can only guess what he’s actually up to and where Russia may go next. What we do know is that there are at least 100,000 Russian troops looming on the Ukraine border.
By the way, my mention of the Cuban Missile Crisis is not hyperbole. Even Russia has admitted that. Interfax news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov last year as saying that a missile crisis-level is not out of the question.
"You know, it really could come to that," he said. "If things continue as they are, it is entirely possible by the logic of events to suddenly wake up and see yourself in something similar."
“Russ,” you may say, “What does this have to do with Eastern Kentucky and Central Appalachia? And, ultimately, why should I worry about it?”
Well, plenty, since you’re asking.
Any direct conflict between the U.S. and Russia, even if it happens only on their turf, is likely to be long, protracted and costly, both in terms of finances and lives.
And, as a Central Appalachian and as a student of history, I know that, when war comes calling, the nation mainly looks to the marginalized to actually do the fighting and dying. Joe Biden and Mitch McConnell will not be suiting up and parachuting into some Eastern European country. No, it is the sons and daughters of the middle class and poor. It’s more often than not the children of the inner city and the children of the holler whose blood is spilled on foreign soil.
History tells us this — when the nation needs people to step up to fight in war, it is our people who have often answered. And, regardless of where they come from, every life lost, every life negatively impacted by war is a tragedy and ultimately avoidable.
Whether U.S. military intervention in the Ukraine is right and proper — well, that’s above my pay grade. Here’s what I do know — the ultimate decisions on this matter are being made by men and women sitting in well-furnished offices and mostly shielded by position from the negative impacts of war.
If you’re the praying type, now’s the time to pray. Pray for peace, advocate for peace. If you’re not the praying type, well then at least pay attention to what’s going on.
Because, trust me, if this conflict is not currently impacting your life, it likely soon will be. Never lose sight of what’s really most important.
May God prevent us from traveling down the road of war where peace is possible and, Lord willing, may our sons and daughters not be forced to sacrifice all.