Whether you hate Trump, love Trump, or could care less about Trump. The recent raid on his Mar-a-Lago home should scare you to death.
Never, in the history of our republic, has such a brazen act of federal law enforcement abuse occurred against a private citizen. Never has federal law enforcement been co-opted as a political weapon against political enemies on this scale.
Never.
Our country has had its share of heated political rivalries. John Adams and Thomas Jefferson. John Quincy Adams and Andrew Jackson. Teddy Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson, and William Howard Taft. Herbert Hoover and Franklin Roosevelt. Lyndon Johnson and Bobby Kennedy. Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter. However, never did any of these competing rivalries resort to the ham-fisted behavior on display just days ago in Florida. Simply, a line was crossed, and Joe Biden’s administration must fully and comprehensively answer why federal law enforcement was weaponized against a political rival.
There is a long history of abuse by the FBI, dating back to its earliest days of its creation, mainly by J. Edgar Hoover. Yet, since 2001 and passage of the Patriot Act, abuses by the FBI have escalated beyond comprehension. Revelations about secret FISA court warrants are just the tip of the iceberg. Clearly, it has deployed Patriot Act powers to conduct investigative activities against U.S. citizens far outside the purview of combatting terrorism. It violates due process and constitutional guarantees, namely the Fourth Amendment, for starters—at will.
It does not give any comfort to know that the agency itself was created by executive mandate during Teddy Roosevelt’s Administration, with an express purpose to monitor corporations under the Anti-Trust laws of the day. Maybe its time to consider repeal of that mandate.
The illicit activities of the FBI have grown over the years, culminating with J. Edgar Hoover — its longest serving director. After Hoover’s passing in the early 1970’s many of the abuses he had engaged in came to light. The FBI worked hard to repair its image.
Today, its image as a team of clean-cut, strait-laced G-men is gone. We are left with the public image of government bureaucrats determined to do the bidding of the global elites, weaponizing law enforcement against political rivals to ensure a certain political outcome.
The broad confiscation outlined in the search warrant on Trump’s home was so broad that they scooped up everything they could grab, without discretion, including client-attorney privileged documents and passports. Legal scholars are decrying the raid and its broad scope, saying that the broadness of the search and seizure will undermine any argument the government makes to justify what was done.
The FBI based this raid on the deeply flawed Espionage Act of 1917. Our Sen. Rand Paul has correctly called for the repeal of the Espionage Act because of its archaic language to investigate and prosecute individuals.
In this age of growing personal data collection, with the government having the ability to procure this information for nefarious political purposes, it is time to tackle the abuses by the FBI and other federal agencies before our freedom and constitutional guarantees are lost forever. If it can happen to Trump; it can happen to you.