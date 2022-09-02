Last week, President Biden made the announcement that the government will forgive student loans with some stipulations. Additionally, he pushed back repayment dates to start again in January. The political football has created a stir while educational institutions sit on the sidelines waiting to cash in.
Continuing education is almost necessary in today’s job world. In fact, most positions are requiring a master’s degree before an applicant is even considered.
College is not for everyone. And teachers in grade and high schools should have realistic conversations with parents and the parents should have realistic conversations with their children to steer them in the proper direction.
The left is praising the forgiveness and the right is hacked off. The left says, “Thanks for the relief,” and the right says “Your loan, your debt.” I get both sides and they both have merit.
The elephant in the room that no one is looking into is that fact that tuition costs have skyrocketed over the last 20 years and continues to climb. If students choose to pay tuition by loans, grants, scholarships or mom and dads money the institutions don’t really care, as long as they get paid.
Most colleges and universities tell incoming students that their time at the institution is up to the student to be successful and since the student is paying for an education most professors couldn’t care less if a student shows up for class or not. It’s not all, but a good portion. It happened to me many years ago and to my children as recently as a few years ago.
Colleges and universities should have a sliding scale for degrees. An engineering student and a teaching student should not be charged the same amount of tuition. There is a big salary difference between occupations and charging them the same amount for the same undergrad degree puts the future teacher behind the financial eight ball. That being said, a philosophy and sociology degree should almost be free.
If you take the University of Pikeville for example, while tuition looks high, there are grants available that bring the overall costs to an affordable level. Also, they have many programs that, upon graduation, lead immediately to jobs. They cant’ graduate nurses fast enough to keep up with the demand. Their model is more of an exception because they have to compete with the larger schools for students.
If the government wants to help people get ahead, they should find ways to curb the cost of higher education, eliminate interest on student loans and include trade schools in the policy.
The rising cost of everything that we are experiencing will not get any better. We have faulty leadership that is full of smoke and mirrors. We are getting a false sense of security and the numbers that the federal government is spewing are not only irrelevant, but also misleading.
The middle class, including people with $100K plus degrees, can’t afford to live. And the government gives false hope while higher learning institutions give high priced degrees to students that can’t get jobs to pay the tuition back let alone buy a house or start a family. So, even with the small amount removed from their student loan are they really forgiven?
