Surprisingly, there are a few people who actually like me but are often afraid to admit it. I totally understand, I have a hard time liking my self sometimes.
When people call me to tell me what a crappy human I am, I tell them if they take the time to know me and they still wish I were dead then at least they tried.
Some of the people I have met over the last 22 years are true friends and, for that, I’m grateful. However, I honestly feel that they like my wife better than me and that I’m just along for the ride. Those folks are like Marines, the few, the proud.
One of my friends overheard a conversation at a restaurant where someone was saying that they didn’t like me and saw me kissing a dead skunk in the middle of the road. My friend interrupted and said that he saw the skunk’s leg move. Now that’s a true friend.
Last week, I went to court because a thief who stole a bunch of product from the newspaper was going to appear before the judge. He’s a fugitive from another state and was sent to Kentucky to pay restitution for the crimes he committed. He’s a lifelong criminal.
The judge saw me in the courtroom and explained that the criminal was still in Indiana on a parole violation and will not be back in Pike County for another week. So, the judge rescheduled the court appearance.
The judge asked me to approach the bench so he could review the process with me. I approached the bench passing through about a dozen people who were in shackles and jumpsuits waiting their turn to appear in front of the judge for their crimes.
The judge told me that the thief will appear in a week and that the thief said he would be here to face his consequences. I asked the judge if you could trust the thief to which the judge replied, ”yes.” I told the judge that he’s a criminal and you can’t trust criminals. I have rarely met an honest thief.
After my time in front of the judge, I sat down. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Smith approached me. I thought he was going to share words of wisdom about appearing before a judge. Or that perhaps he would assure me that the thief would appear.
Smith said, “ Jeff, I like your new pants.” I asked how he knew they were new and he told me than when I was in front of the judge with my back to the courtroom, the tags were still on my pants clearly displayed to all in the courtroom. And that everybody in the courtroom, including the criminals knew that my pants were new and that I wear a size 36x32.
I now consider Smith a friend. He may not want to have that association, but because he knows my pant size and was kind enough to point out that I’m an idiot, well that’s what friends are for.
In any event, the thief never made it to the court, claiming car trouble. I say bunk. I bet he found some meth somewhere along the way and stopped to get his fix. I hope the judge throws the book at this creep, if he ever comes back to Pike County.
