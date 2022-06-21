Much has happened since 2018 when I last visited with you through my weekly column.
It is great to back with you writing a weekly opinion column for the News-Express. I am excited to return to writing, because so much has happened in the last four years and there is much to discuss about our collective futures and what that means to you. I encourage each of you to become engaged as never before in making a difference in your neighborhood, as well as our county, state, and nation. There are many ways to serve that will make a difference.
We may not always agree, but I believe that the vast majority of us want a better future for ourselves and for future generations.
Many systemic problems are still ever-present in our county. Drug Abuse, drug dealing, lack of job opportunities, a declining population, rising costs of living and elected officials who are either more focused on their next election or who only give lip-service to the problem with little genuine concern that makes the tough call that makes government work better for all people. These issues will not be easy to solve; however, it is time to recognize what we are doing is not working. We need fresh and innovative ideas to solve them. Time grows short and it is time to act.
We all want improvement in our community, but we simply cannot continue the same path, hoping for a different result. Albert Einstein defined that as insanity. My thoughts have been over the last few months what can I do to create the dialogue that moves us forward with positive solutions. Re-engaging in public discourse with a weekly column is one small way of doing that. It spurs discussion, ideas, and progress. From my perspective, we must have the courage to have the frank and honest discussions that may be uncomfortable, may unsettle elected officials, and may hurt some feelings; however, I think this process can be productive.
Therefore, as a compliment to my weekly column, I will launching a weekly podcast this fall that will coincide with this column. This podcast will include guests, opinion, and will seek to provide positive profiles of those in our county, state, and nation who are making a difference and, also, seek to elevate the conversation about the problems and concerns that we face as a community going forward. As that date draws closer for the launch of that podcast, I will let you know more about where you can find it to download it and listen.
Let me say again, I am so very excited to be back with you and look forward to visiting with you each week. If you wish to reach out, contact me at my office number, (606) 257-4240, or by email at, roger.ford67@gmail.com.
Just remember, with so many conflicts and crises in our communities, that scripture from Galatians 6: “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”