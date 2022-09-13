Last week, Britain’s longest reigning monarch — Queen Elizabeth II — passed away.
It is an odd thing in the United States that we follow so intently the British royal family. You know, since we were petulant children who rebelled against King George III who was Elizabeth’s fourth great grandfather. Yet, we do have this seeming attachment with the monarchy.
The reason will remain a debatable question for historians; however, suffice it to say our shared history on the settlement of North America and our shared common language, culture, and history are at its core.
The queen has been the constant in the lives of millions throughout the world, not just in Britain. For most of us we have known no other monarch on the throne. At 96, she outlived many of her subjects and many throughout the world.
At its most basic, she became a grandmother figure to the English-speaking world, including the United States. She was familiar. She was always there, through good and bad. Our leaders, well, they come and go every four or eight years, but the queen remained a constant figure.
In part, our affinity for the queen stems from her own affinity for our country and from the historical ties strengthened during two world wars and the Cold War. She ascended the throne, a bona fide veteran of World War II. She was the first sovereign to serve in the armed forces.
History surely influenced her. She heard Sir Winston Churchill say to the world, “... if this island, or a large part of it, were subjugated and starving, then our Empire beyond the seas, armed and guarded by the British fleet, would carry on the struggle, until, in God’s good time, the New World, with all its power and might, steps forth to the rescue and the liberation of the old.”
The New World was the United States. Churchill recognized and the queen recognized our shared values. The special relationship between our countries was cemented during World War II.
She visited the United States many times, first as princess during Truman’s administration, and first as queen during the Eisenhower administration. In all, she made six trips to the United States, having met every president except Johnson, representing one-fourth of all United States presidents. She was given an official state visit in 1976 during our Bicentennial celebrations.
Of those visits to our country, she made five visits to Kentucky. Her love of horses and horse racing drew her to our commonwealth. She had extended stays in Kentucky, even stabling some of her own horses here. She attended racing events at Keeneland and the Kentucky Derby. She went horseback riding with Reagan, both in Britain and in California. It is said she loved Kentucky more than any place outside of her kingdom.
Some of her most sage advice came in one of her first annual Christmas addresses wherein she warned us about the abandonment of tradition, culture, and religion. “They would have religion thrown aside, morality in personal and public life made meaningless, honesty counted as foolishness and self-interest set up in place of self-restraint.” Sadly, she leaves a world where that very thing is happening. People today work to destroy culture, morality and tradition.
Her steadiness and constancy will be missed.