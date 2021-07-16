If going green is going to save the planet, someone had better come up with a darn good plan.
According to the talking heads, both for and against climate change, clean energy will not be possible without taking billions of tons of metal from the planet.
So going green without a plan could be as detrimental as coal mining initially was many years ago. At the time, there were dangers of coal mining however, as production increased and money was abundant, guidelines were often overlooked. As the mining industry grew so did the regulations, some good and some bogus.
The need for regulations was because, initially, waterways were disturbed, work conditions were in some cases horrific and eventually miners developed black lung disease. Some of the regulations helped curtail that, but bogus regulations like a tail light out that enabled inspectors to shut down an operation is ridiculous.
Many years later, burning coal is blamed for the rising temperatures and excessive weather swings. So naturally, instead of creating clean use of fossil fuels, there is a massive switch to go green.
President Obama imposed so many regulations on the mining industry; it nearly crippled our economy while no other plan for power generation was instituted. He then allowed fracking in the Gulf of Mexico, I guess because he figured that drilling in the ocean is better than drilling on land.
President Trump opened the floodgates for oil and gas, which allowed the US to become energy independent. Despite that, there was still less emphasis on clean energy production through fossil fuels. In comes President Biden and he axes the XL pipeline, making us once again energy dependent on countries that hate us.
In comes green energy.
Going green means using fewer fossil fuels and instituting wind, solar, water and, of course, battery power. Wind, solar, water are renewable, but batteries for cars, buildings and everything else use natural metals to make the batteries.
Going green without a plan tells me that history is going to repeat itself.
Components in batteries include cobalt, that pretty blue mineral, lithium, nickel and other metals. According to a raw material data sheet, nearly 50 percent of the world’s cobalt reserves are in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 58 percent of lithium reserves are in Chile, and 80 percent of natural graphite is in China, Brazil and Turkey while 75 percent of manganese reserves are in Australia, Brazil, South Africa and Ukraine. That being said, we are entrusting our battery demand to come from metals that are mostly available in countries that are either not too friendly with the U.S. or are unstable in their own right.
Australia is our ally. Brazil and Chile are not adversarial, but are controlled by the cartels. And the other countries have their own issues. To make matters worse, working conditions in some of those countries violate almost every human right ever known. In the DRC, it’s estimated that over 40,000 children are working extracting cobalt with no concern for safety let alone child labor laws. In Chile, lithium mining is contaminating soil and water used in the extraction. Sound familiar?
The International Sea Authority, according to a recent article in The New Yorker magazine is issuing permits for minerals to be harvested from the ocean. Research has shown that in the oceans deepest parts, there are lumps of metallic nodules that take millions of years to form. These nodules can contain six times the amount of cobalt and three times the amount of nickel than can be extracted from land. This will create a free-for-all where greed will take over and mass destruction may ensue. Sound familiar?
Harvesting these lumps can kill off bioluminescence creatures, which are food for larger sea creatures. In short completely decimating the building blocks of the sea’s natural food chain. In turn offering the ability to kill off sea life as well as a food supply.
What we learned from mining coal is that there is reclamation, a way to re-secure the earth after extraction, safety measures in place and a host of other ways to mine and replace without having the earth imploding.
Third world counties are using child labor, extracting minerals without any regulation and leaving minefields a disaster.
If you think that the earth is changing now because of the use of fossil fuels, wait till you see what happens when we tool around in that electric vehicle powered by that pretty blue mineral, cobalt, for its energy source. And les we forget how we are supposed to recharge electric vehicles — electricity!
We need to open our eyes and create clean energy. If a bartender can become a lawmaker, we sure as heck can make energy clean.
