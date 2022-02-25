I've always loved dogs. How many of you love dogs, too?
If you do, you know there's lots of things to love. But I bet you'd agree one of the most loveable things about dogs is their loyalty. A good dog will love you and stand by your side no matter what. If the whole wide world is against you, your dog is right there wagging it's tail.
Even if it isn't such a good dog. It might chew up your furniture and pee on your carpet. When you put it out, it might eat your chickens or hump your neighbor's leg inappropriately (not that there's an appropriate way to do it).
It may not be a good dog at all. It may bite the kids and ignore porch pirates. But right there it is jumping up and licking your face when you're trying to sneak in the back door late at night.
The simple truth is, if you're feeding that dog, it'll be yours to the end.
Someone we should all note with an impressively loyal canine is Vladimir Putin, the leader of Russia and one of those guys who seems to have most of the world against him these days. There's not a democratically president in the world who hasn't condemned his excursion into the Ukraine and promised sanctions.
But you know who hasn't? Not Putin's Puppy. Vladimir's favorite lapdog is licking his master's face and yapping his approval. According to his dog Donald, Vlad is a genius and a mastermind and certainly keeping the peace against NATO and Biden's threats.
That dog is the best investment the old KGB man ever made.
It's a funny time when someone who once occupied the Oval Office would support the actions of a country who has thousands of nuclear warheads pointed in our direction instead of our own democratically elected president and the side of democracy worldwide.
Maybe if he'd actually won the popular vote once or twice he'd have a better appreciation of democracy. But he didn't and he doesn't and he and the rest of Putin's chihuahuas are doing all they can to make sure more Americans can't vote than can because Putin doesn't like democracy and neither should you.
Some chihuahuas are telling you that on your cable news. Some on your favorite websites.
There's a lot of yapping out there. Vladimir has several well placed chihuahuas singing his praises. His main dog Donald has created a new social media platform for all of them to gather. If it ever actually works, it will be a place all the puppies can be loud and proud.
How do I know? The giveaway is he named it in honor of the old Soviet Union's primary newspaper, Pravda.
No, he didn't name it Pravda. But the rough English translation for pravda is truth. And that's exactly what he named it. The irony for anyone left who gets irony is, like it's predecessor, truth will be a rare commodity. Donald and his master wouldn't have it any other way.
Even a really bad dog can be loyal to the end.