Sometimes we have to look inwards in order to help ourselves. And sometimes the help comes from others who just want to see success and prosperity. Doing nothing or waiting on others creates stagnation and complacency.
This region received a few gifts recently that may have the ability to shape our region better that any other government created tax shelter.
Among those announcements was one from a desperately-needed addiction recovery center in Martin County that will house up to 100 people at a time. This was done with public and private money.
The center will rehab addicts and then teach them skills and prepare them for the job market. Getting rehabilitation without a final landing place like a job reduces the probability of complete recovery. This center will offer hope and skills to people who made some unfortunate choices.
Pikeville Medical Center has added new services and, while recognizing the workforce shortage, they teamed up with area high schools and colleges to prepare young people for careers opportunities.
We all know about the nursing shortage, but at PMC, there are many jobs available now where an applicant doesn’t need extensive educational training. However, PMC has a plan that once someone is in and they want to further their career, PMC will help anyone who is willing to learn and advance. They did this on their own and obtained help from area schools and colleges.
The state jumped in recently and passed bill 176 that allows county judge-executives to place members on library boards. In Pike this is desperately needed as the board has monopolized their power for far too long and prevented growth. I suspect that the downtown location will be finally sold so that part of the building can be used for educational purposes and create more jobs.
And last week, UPike dropped the mic as they made several major announcements that will position Pikeville into something that Mayor Hambley would have never imagined.
At the commencement speech last week, UPike President, Dr. Burton Webb announced that the university received a $25 million gift to start a dental school and then he announced the purchase of a piece of property located on the hill across Bob Amos, that will house the university’s entire athletics program.
Uike has been working on a dental school for some time; this gift allows them to fast track that program. This dental school at Upike will be the third dental school in the state, and like the other schools UPike has, I suspect UPike dental will be first-class.
The several hundred-acre land purchase that will house all the athletics for the university is across the street from the road that leads to the YMCA. It sits on over 200 acres. And from what I hear, the public will have limited access. From the designer’s rendition of the complex, that is public, it too, will be first-class.
There is a whole lot of jockeying of land and personnel that will need to be made over the next few years. The city and county leaders need to ensure that growth is unencumbered: if it’s good for the city, it’s good for the county and vice versa.
In five years from now the landscape of downtown will forever change for the good. An influx of students who will need housing and general living needs will create a much better local economy. The sports complex will enable UPike to recruit athletes who not only want to excel in athletics, but also in obtaining an education.
The question is: Can we handle the growth? And the answer should be a resounding “Yes.” The opportunity is here and growth will happen with or without government and personal interference.
Thanks for reading the News-Express and be thankful that we live in an area filled with visionaries who want to see this area grow in spike of the challenges.