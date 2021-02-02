In case you missed it, the pandering plagiarizer snuck in a sweet Slick Willie line during his inaugural gargle the other day. Most everyone else heard it except Bill, who slept through the whole thing. "The world over has always been more impressed by the power of our example than by the example of our power" Groggy Man uttered. Well if that’s true you’d think that any and all persons among the supposed 81 million Groggy voters who own an AR-15 would be setting an example by voluntarily turning them in. Are they holding out until someone peels them from their cold dead hands or what? C’mon man.
Given that this country was experiencing record low unemployment, record high stock market, lowest black unemployment in history, record GDP, low taxes, etc., you know, that pesky America first jazz, I guess all one can do as a Trump hater is be against all that. You have to be so far in the other direction that you’re okay with anything as long as it’s the opposite of Orange Man. So Groggy Man is signing executive orders as fast as his handlers can print them up, and it doesn’t make a damn how many jobs it costs or what it does to this country. And if you don’t like it you’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier.
Meanwhile Groggy Man’s swamp buddy John Kerry is lecturing those who are now losing their good paying jobs, as in hey, stop your whining, you can always go out and get a job in a windmill. In other words, the pretend President and his so-called Climate Envoy will tell you where you need to work man. Here’s the deal. Non-stop hot air from Johnny Envoy has done little to cool down the planet, so in the meantime he needs to look busy and fire some people lickety-split. I’d say truth be known the sun isn’t even taking his calls.
I’m getting word that as soon as Grogs Panderman raises our taxes he’s going to stamp a black woman’s face overtop Andrew Jacksons on our twenty dollar bills as we hand them over to the government. Harriet Tubman helped the union army during the civil war so naturally the Democrats would want to honor her, especially since all the Confederate statues have been torn down now and Aunt Jemima got sent packing. If there’s one thing Democrats won’t stand for its any lull in their attempts to erase all American history that they disapprove of.
Oh, and did you hear the one about Groggy getting 99.4 percent of the votes out of a 600,000 batch of an election night ballot dump in Pennsylvania? Of course you didn’t, that’s because the liberal media won’t report it. Anyone who believes that to be possible needs to be given a lobotomy, stuck in a basement and fed Jell-O. Well on second thought, that won’t work. The last guy who got done that way became President.
