On the anniversary of the domestic terrorism that struck our nations capital, I once again realized how close we were to a third world overthrow by uneducated misfits.
Trump is an idiot and Biden is a buffoon. Harris is somewhere in the middle, leaving the American people desperate for leadership.
The insurrection was egged on by Trump’s rhetoric about alleged fraudulent voting. Was there fraudulent voting? Of course — it happens everywhere in every election. But after many inquiries, it was determined that there was not enough, if any, to overturn the election results.
Instead of Trump putting on his big boy undies and admitting defeat, he went on the attack and his loyal followers became agitated to the point where they broke the laws of our nation and rioted and looted the Capital. There was no peaceful gathering that day and those who broke the law should pay dearly.
Valid voter identification is the only way people should be able to vote. Voting should be done in person, except where legitimate absentee votes are required. And there should be more precincts open for people to vote.
The argument is that in poorer communities, there is less availability to vote and the poor votes wont count. It’s argued that the poor can’t get to the polls in time to express their opinion. It’s also argued that people of color are less likely to vote because of their geographic location. Hence, the need for more polling locations.
There should be no doubt that the insurrection was prompted by Trump and there should be no doubt that he could have stopped the riots and protected our capital. But instead he sat and watched as the insurrection unfolded and threw his loyal mutt, Mike Pence, under the bus. It was a disgrace to our democracy
One year later, President Biden and V.P. Harris go on national television and radio and proclaim that our country is divided and it’s all Trump’s fault. Biden said that Trump “created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election.” And no sooner did the attack on Trump come out of Biden’s mouth. Trump responded.
Trump said that “this political theatre is all just a distraction for the fact that Biden has completely and totally failed.” Trump went on to say that our country no longer has borders, COVID is out of control, we are no longer energy independent and that our military is in chaos.
You know somewhere in America right now, the divisiveness of Biden and Harris’ comments and the swift retort by Trump, there are people donning Viking hats planning more domestic terrorism.
The sad part is that Biden and Harris are right and so is Trump. Biden and Harris had a perfect opportunity to unite this nation after that show of domestic terrorism, but chose to pour gasoline on a wildfire.
I do blame Trump for that debacle. but, in my defense, I’m just a dopey opinionist from Eastern Kentucky. The president and vice president have a national stage and a perfect opportunity to tout their accomplishments, but took the low road. If another insurrection happens it will be their fault for ripping off the Band-Aid on that gash and pouring alcohol on that wound.
They are no better than Trump and, in the last year, they have continued to prove that they are clueless to what America needs.
God bless us all.
Thanks for reading the News-Express.