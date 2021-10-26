Halloween activities will be taking place throughout Pike County this week. Ghosts and goblins, superheroes and villains, princes and pirates and princesses and everything in between will be roaming the streets and hollows. This year with a huge list of activities and events being scheduled on different dates, it is imperative that we all exercise a bit more caution.
We encourage trick-or-treaters, parents and motorists to observe a of these few safety tips from the American Academy of Pediatrics and Safe Kids Worldwide.
Walking
Look left, right and left again when crossing and keep looking as you cross. Also, cross the street in crosswalks or safe locations on roads without designated crossings.
Put electronic devices down, keep heads up and walk, do not run, across the street.
Teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.
Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible.
Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings.
Watch for cars that are turning or backing up.
Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.
Join kids under age 12 for trick-or-treating. If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, tell them to stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups.
Costumes
Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors.
Choose face paint and makeup whenever possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision.
Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers.
When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.
Drivers
Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways.
Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians and on curbs.
Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.
Get rid of any distractions, like your phone, in your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings.
Turn your headlights on earlier in the day to spot children from greater distances.
Be especially alert for kids during trick-or-treating hours.
Around the house
Remove tripping hazards to keep your home safe for visiting trick-or-treaters. Keep the porch and front yard clear of anything a child could trip over such as garden hoses, toys, bikes, and lawn decorations.
Check outdoor lights and replace burned-out bulbs.
Sweep wet leaves from sidewalks and steps.
Restrain pets so they do not inadvertently jump on or bite a trick-or-treater.
Miscellaneous
Always accompany young children on their neighborhood rounds.
Only go to homes with a porch light on.
Never enter a home or car for a treat. Notify law enforcement authorities immediately about of any suspicious or unlawful activity.
Review with children how to call 9-1-1 if they ever have an emergency or become lost.
Give your child a good meal prior to parties and trick-or-treating to discourage filling up on Halloween treats.
Consider offering non-edible goodies to trick-or-treaters visiting your home. Halloween is one of the trickiest days of the year for children with food allergies.
Keep an eye on what your child has in his or her mouth at all times while on the trick-or-treat trail. Wait until children are home to sort and check treats. Though tampering is rare, it can happen.
We all the News-Express wish everyone — young and old — a very happy and safe Halloween season.