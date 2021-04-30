Federal and state money is coming back to Eastern Kentucky. While these funds will not solve all the problems, it’s a start.
Gov. Beshear announced last week that he was able to declare parts of the state as a federal disaster and President Biden agreed and released money through various agencies for those who were affected by the massive flooding in February.
On Thursday, Gov. Beshear visited the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg and announced that there were good things about to happen in our region. He announced that FEMA has money to help flood victims, the state released some road funds for Floyd and soon to be other counties and that later in May he will be back to announce that there may be jobs coming to this region.
Beshear was vague on the jobs issue but he did say that since the pandemic, people and businesses are leaving big cities like New York and Los Angeles and considering relocating to Eastern Kentucky. It sounds hokey, but if you know anyone who lived in the big cities, pre-COVID, they will tell you that there is a major flight to get the heck out. I was thinking that’s all we need is more Yankees — but they ain’t all that bad.
Beshear announced that homeowners who had damage during the flood in February can start applying for money from FEMA and they may be able to receive up to $40 thousand to rebuild their homes. He then announced that the state released more than $500,000 to repair roads in Floyd County, specifically near one of the area schools that has a horrible roadway.
The superintendent and the county judge-executive both were very appreciative and expressed their gratitude to the governor and his team to a socially-distanced audience at the MAC.
The mayor of Prestonsburg, Les Stapleton, who received no funding or any federal money for the city, also spoke. And what he said was not only enlightening, but also spot-on.
Stapleton said that the city received no money but because the county got funding for roads and people were able to apply for grants through FEMA, it’s a win for everyone. Stapleton said that all communities in the entire region need to work together and applaud each other’s victories. He said it’s all about partnerships and, “unless we all work together we will never succeed as a region.” I couldn’t agree more.
In this region we are primed for something good to happen. We have pretty good infrastructure in roads, rail and barges. We have access to water and sewer in most places. And in many of the more populated areas, we have good internet and we get cell service everywhere. Our region has great outdoor activities, is rich with heritage and is building a great culture. We have access to world-class medical facilities and higher education opportunities, so why not this region?
It was refreshing to see a politician express gratitude for others who were receiving help and that he wants the entire region to be successful. That message needs to be echoed in every city and county in this region and if there is one politician who bucks, vote him or her out. The days of selfish, corrupt politicians should be gone and we as voters need to stand up and dismantle the powerful few who keep us all down.
Re-electing corrupt officials is like being blind all the time you are learning to see.
Thanks for reading the News-Express.
