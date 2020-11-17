Hillary Killary back in August 2020:
“Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances, because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually I do believe he will win if we don't give an inch, and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is.”
So let me get this straight. It’s fine and dandy if it were Democrats contesting election results, but now that the other side is smelling a rat it’s suddenly ok for Team Biden to claim victory, remove the sitting President by force and demand the White House immediately. Boy oh boy, that kind of strategy comes straight out of the Democrats playbook. Obviously Killary underestimated the scale of the new and improved ballot scam and assumed Sleepy was going to lose, as did everyone else in the world.
Crazy Nancy tweet in May 2017:
“Our election was hijacked. There is no question. Congress has a duty to #ProtectOurDemocracy & #FollowTheFacts."
So let me get this straight. It’s fine and dandy for Democrats to call for investigation after investigation and for Congress to “follow the facts” when it’s their side who can’t accept legitimate defeat, but when Team Trump takes issue with blatant voter fraud, they’re just sore losers full of conspiracy theories.
Shadi Hamid, writer for progessive magazine The Atlantic, September 2020:
“I find myself truly worried about only one scenario: that Trump will win reelection and Democrats and others on the left will be unwilling, even unable, to accept the result,” Before warning that liberals could take to the streets if Trump wins.
“A loss by Joe Biden under these circumstances is the worst case not because Trump will destroy America (he can’t), but because it is the outcome most likely to undermine faith in democracy, resulting in more of the social unrest and street battles that cities including Portland, Oregon and Seattle have seen in recent months.”
So let me get this straight. It’s fine and dandy for liberal Democrats to plan to burn the country down should Biden lose fair and square, but should Trump supporters simply demand vote recounts from an election overran with obvious hijackery, they’re just throwing temper tantrums.
Former President Barack Obama in his upcoming memoir “A Promised Land”
“millions of Americans (were) spooked by a Black man in the White House.”
“My very presence in the White House had triggered a deep-seated panic, a sense that the natural order had been disrupted”
“(It) is exactly what Donald Trump understood when he started peddling assertions that I had not been born in the United States and was thus an illegitimate president, he promised an elixir for their racial anxiety.”
Oh now I get it, Trump only won because his supporters don’t like black people.
This country has endured nearly five years of whiny Democrats refusing to accept the 2016 Presidential election. Now they’ve cheated their way to leading this sham election with a candidate who can’t spell cat, and they don’t understand why America is up in arms.
