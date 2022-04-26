The 45th Annual Hillbilly Days Festival began April 21 and was nearly erased from the community, at least from its streets, by the early morning hours of April 24, and, by numerous accounts, was a success.
After two years of COVID lockdowns, the festival, which always heralds the coming of spring, felt a little more like welcoming new life this year. And it’s always a great experience to know that, as a result of the festival, hundreds of children in our area will have improved and extended lives due to the work of the Shriners organization.
But it’s now over, and we proceed into the rest of the year with an opportunity to take some of the lessons the festival taught us to improve our community.
During the Hillbilly Days Festival, vendors from across the nation, and some from the local area, gathered in Pikeville to offer their wares, selling everything from funnel cakes to one-of-a-kind arts and crafts. Musicians were on nearly every street corner, entertaining crowds and opening minds to new expressions of the auditory kind.
What if we extended Hillbilly Days past the three days in April and used the thought processes that makes the festival successful throughout the year.
How?
Well, we know that the kind of spending that takes place during Hillbilly Days is nearly unsustainable in the long term, but how about if we, as a community, were as voracious about spending money at local businesses, including at restaurants and with local producers and crafters?
While for some reason, we are willing to pay $15 to $20 or more for an individual serving of food during the festival, many of our local restaurants, especially independently-owned eateries, often struggle to attract diners, even with far lower prices and better quality fare. If we, at least occasionally, dedicated ourselves to supporting these businesses the way we support these Hillbilly Days vendors, both the local economy and our waist lines would likely benefit.
The same goes for local businesses, especially growers, producers and crafters. While we hardly find any issue with spending hundreds with these festival vendors, we often expect and demand far lower prices from our local businesses, while demanding high quality. As a result, many crafters and producers have a hard time making it outside those three days every April.
We could easily dedicate ourselves to changing that if we would only decide to.
Another lesson we could definitely take from what we see at the festival is to act right. While thousands of people moved through a downtown area which usually sees far lesser crowds, the problems which emerged were, for the most part, incredibly manageable and resulted in really no more arrests or legal interventions than the community normally sees on a weekend.
It’s really because, for the most part, we live in a good community, despite a few rough edges. If we apply the lessons learned during the festival and the peaceful nature of what normally goes on during those three days in April, the rest of the year could be a much improved time.
Another lesson we could carry from the festival which would benefit us all is generosity. While we’re glad the Shriners organization benefits from the festival, what would happen if we dedicated some of our treasure to helping it and similar charities just a little more throughout the year.
Hillbilly Days is a wonderful festival, and we can’t wait until next year when we’re hopefully even more removed from the COVID-19 pandemic. But we’d also like to see the other 362 days have some touches that remind us of the best the festival has to offer and benefit our entire community.