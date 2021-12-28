As we leave 2021 behind, it would be easy to fall into the trap of reducing our expectations for 2022 based on the way the last two years have gone.
Sure, there have been positive things going on in our communities, but it’s been since early 2020 that we’ve been able to make decisions without a global pandemic factoring in.
That has impacted our government, our economy, our education system, economic development efforts and direction, really every aspect of our lives. It does appear we won’t be able to enter 2022 completely free of COVID-19, but we have more tools than ever to fight the virus — from vaccines to recently approved at-home treatments that could be a game-changer in our fight against the pandemic.
And that’s where our focus needs to lie as we switch our calendars from December 2021 to January 2022 — the possibilities for the future, the opportunities.
Eastern Kentucky and Central Appalachia, prior to 2020, was at a turning point — one of the most important times of setting a course for the future that the community has faced. That hasn’t changed, though the progress has been delayed.
While we continue to navigate the pandemic, it’s important that we not allow delays to become detours. We must stay on course and work to determine the best direction for economic development. We have found over the past two years that we have weaknesses on which we must work in this new environment.
However, we’ve also found we have strengths. A look across the Tug River at the progress on ATV trails there and how attractive they’ve been to visitors in the pandemic should tell us that’s definitely a direction to consider.
The seemingly growing attraction to the outdoors and outdoor adventure that has ensued since March 2020 is another area on which we can capitalize if we are intentional.
We also must continue seeking to bring in businesses from outside to replace jobs lost in the coal industry, but we’ve also been shown the importance of supporting local entrepreneurship, ensuring that local businesses have every opportunity to succeed.
We still exist in a global economy the same way we did prior to 2020, but the parameters and realities of what that looks like has changed. Our leaders must seek to educate themselves on how we can take advantage of the shifting winds and then react accordingly.
The key, however, to all of this remains the same as it was in January 2020 and the same it was in January 2000 — that we not give up hope, that we not simply give up. This area has never seen progress easily — in fact, it’s sometimes taken moving mountains — but with hope, dedication and desire, we can move beyond not only our past, but this pandemic, into a brighter future.