There are a few things on my mind that I needed to address. You are entitled you formulate your own opinion, but these are mine.
First off, I want to wish my friend Shannon Deskins a very speedy recovery as she experienced a fall while hunting. She is a determined person who will persevere through any adversity tossed at her. I think she will be back at it real soon. Get well!
Now the not-so-good stuff.
Locally, there were two high-profile cases in the courts that had some movement.
Another lawyer is going to the big house for stealing money from his clients who were children. Disgraced lawyer Tim Belcher apparently won a case a few years back and was the executor of an account for then minor children. The account had close to $1 million in it at the beginning. The account, several years later, was left with less than $500 and the kids want their money.
The courts ruled that Belcher took the money for his own personal use and he pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to serve 41 months in prison and he must pay restitution. This guy stole money from kids, which is one of the lowest forms of theft. It’s a good thing his client was not a violent drug dealer or that case may have been settled out of court.
In another case of theft and deception, the owner of regional pain clinics was found guilty of defrauding the government in federal court. Sentencing is next year.
Eugene Sisco III, according to the courts, forced his drug-addicted patients to pay him cash for services and then billed the government for payment as well. This was to the tune of $5 million, according to prosecutors. And it needs to be noted that Sisco has no medical background.
Suboxone clinics, especially the ones that are mismanaged, are a farce. That drug was supposed to be used to wean addicts off drugs in a specific timeframe. Most patients are on suboxone for years and that’s abuse.
In addition to the government paying $5 million to the clinics, the patients did as well and now the patients are out the cash are in need of real recovery, which his clinics didn’t address. It clearly was all about the money.
When disgraced lawyer Eric Conn defrauded the government, there were lawsuits filed on behalf of his former clients. Now that Sisco has been found gulty by a jury of defrauding the government and his clients, I wonder if lawsuits will be pending?
On a national front, two major trials are being litigated at the time of this writing.
Ahmaud Arbery is dead and was shot and killed while running, minding his own business. The thugs who shot and killed him are trying to defend their actions. But, in my opinion, there is no defense. If they get off, expect the entire state of Georgia to be a circus.
In Kenosha, Wisconsin, Kyle Rittenhouse, is on trial for the murder of two people and the injuring of another. This case is a mess.
Rittenhouse, while 17, traveled from Illinois to Wisconsin to help restore peace from riots and looting after police shot a Black man in 2020. He was armed with a rifle and a fanny pack full of Band-Aids, both of which he was legally allowed to possess.
According to the trial, one man ran towards him while another party fired a shot and Rittenhouse fired several shots, killing the man who was charging him. He then ran down the road and was attacked by a guy with a skateboard, who was also shot and killed by Rittenhouse while another guy tried to intervene and was shot and wounded also by Rittenhouse.
Crap. Where to begin?
The mother of the youth drove him to the riots, so in my opinion, she should be charged with child endangerment. Rittenhouse had no business being there and if the call to defund the police was not made maybe there would have been enough cops in the streets restoring peace during the time all hell broke loose.
The prosecutor states that Rittenhouse went looking for trouble, which is the only reason he had a gun. The defense claims self-defense. In my opinion, if Rittenhouse were truly there to kill people, there would have been more people dead. He had a 30 round magazine and apparently fired 6-7 rounds. And if he wanted to kill people, the third guy who I tried to intervene and got shot in the arm would have been dead as well. The defense states that Rittenhouse stopped the threat of that guy and he stopped shooting.
People are saying that the individuals who were shot had previous records of crimes and perhaps go what they deserved. Well, that’s not the way it works. Just like Rittenhouse, they, too, deserve their fair trial in the courts, so I’m not buying that argument. Executions are to be done by the state and not a 17-year-old kid who has no business being in a place like that in to begin with.
Were the killings self-defense? Were the people who were shot provoked because someone pointed a gun at them? The prosecutor pulled the rifle out in court and pointed that into the courtroom with his finger inside the trigger guard to prove a point. If a juror pulled out a gun and shot him, would they have been justified? Who knows? Either way the verdict will create another meltdown in that city and the people in Kenosha may not have a Happy Thanksgiving.
Since next week should e a week of thankfulness, I have lighter topics to discuss.
Thanks for reading the News-Express.