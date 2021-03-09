A little more than a year ago, like most Americans, I was loosely monitoring the news out of China of a new virus that was having a deadly impact there.
Like most Americans, I assumed this would be another SARS or other illness which ravaged that part of the world, but ultimately left us relatively unscathed. COVID-19 would not be like anything most of us have seen. In fact, to find anything close to it, you would have to go back to the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918.
But I didn’t know that a little more than a year ago.
Part of the curse of being in the news business is that you monitor things like this as they occur. I can remember watching the Ebola virus ravage Africa years ago, staying in contact with local officials as they prepared for this horrible disease to roll into this region. Thankfully, even though Ebola flares up every so often, it has not had an impact here.
But watching COVID-19 roll this way like a slow-moving storm was similar in a way, except that, unlike Ebola, this wave didn’t break on the shores of the United States, it just kept rolling.
Now, as I write this, more than 500,000 Americans have been killed by this virus. Here in Eastern Kentucky, dozens of families are mourning the loss of their loved ones as a result of the virus. And our lives will never be the same.
We’ve learned a lot over the past year. We’ve learned that we are not immune (forgive the turn of phrase) from these viruses wreaking havoc in our part of the world. We’ve learned that these kinds of situations can bring out the best — and worst — in us and our neighbors.
We’ve learned that, despite our best efforts, our natural world can bring our society to a screeching halt. We’ve learned about fragility. We’ve learned about loss. We’ve learned about appreciation of what we did have and what has been taken from us.
A lot of questions will forever remain unanswered. Did we do enough? Could we have done more? Is this over or is it just beginning a new phase? Will we be ready when the next pandemic virus hits? Can we be?
We’ve learned that, despite the relative isolation of our area, we have a robust medical system that not only was able to prevent a lot of deaths in an area where this disease could have been much, much more devastating.
We’ve learned that we’re able to keep a great deal of our business and industry running in the most challenging times. But we’ve learned there are economic vulnerabilities that we were not ready to withstand.
With all we’ve learned, however, I wonder if we have learned some of the most important lessons.
Do we exit this (and I hope we are exiting this) with a greater understanding about how we are all connected. Do we better understand and realize just how much our decisions and our actions affect others?
Do we have a greater sense of empathy, realizing how many families and individuals are grieving an unexpected loss? Do we even have the ability to fully comprehend the loss of 500,000 American lives in a single incident?
Do we understand the fragility of our public discourse and how misinformation has played a role in the severity of what we’re facing? Are we willing and able to make the changes to focus our attention on and be able to recognize the truth or will foreign powers and assorted bad actors be able to continue to manipulate us with memes and falsehoods?
Do we come out of this with a better grasp on how greed costs lives and that, sometimes, we have to put others before ourselves if we want to become better as a whole?
The costs of COVID-19 are high and we continue to pay them. I pray for all who have been impacted — those who have beaten the disease but continue to fight the after-effects, the families and friends of those we have lost, those whose livelihoods have been destroyed or at least negatively impacted by the economic impacts.
And I pray that we will learn the lessons of this pandemic and be better equipped and ready to take on the challenges of the next.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.