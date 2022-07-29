A couple issues that have been on my mind and I figured this is as good as any time to air out my complaints, concerns and what little thoughts I have left.
Floods
If you haven’t noticed, a hard rain is gonna fall. Flooding is happening all over the county and the rain is supposed to keep up for the next several days. So it’s gonna get worse.
We can’t stop the rain, Mother Nature is a beast and she is apparently hacked off about something, maybe the Supreme Court? In any she’s mad.
What we do have control over is ensuring that our crap is picked up so it doesn’t wind up down stream in a culvert somewhere blocking the water from flowing. A good portion of the excessive flooding is due because people toss their crap in the creek and it piles up and prevents water from flowing, in turn causes the water to find alternative route, i.e. floods. Water is indiscriminate and will always find a path.
When I saw the flooding out in the county, there was a tremendous amount of debris and garbage piled up at the culverts and bridges. We can’t stop the deluge, but if we clean up the trash, we just may mitigate the damage due to storm water.
K9
Sen. Wheeler is pushing for legislation to make killing a K9 a Class C felony punishable by five to 10 years in prison. Some people don’t like that and others say it’s not harsh enough. I say if you kill a first responder or law enforcement officer, two or four legs, you get the death penalty.
I was out on drug raids this past week with the cops and they rounded up several allegedly drug dealers who are accused of being both small street dealers and mid-level dealers. The cops dealt with alleged criminals with guns, and drugs that can kill them on contact. Being a cop is dangerous, and if you kill a cop, two or four legs, you should get sentenced to death, no questions.
They risk their lives to get the criminals off the street. Their families never know if they will come home that night. Same goes for first responders, EMS and firefighters. If we start putting to death the evil people who take lives like this, perhaps the idiots will think twice. If not, at least we can eliminate them so taxpayers don’t have to put them up for the rest of their lives.
Politics
It was announced that Kentucky is turning red. I guess the people have had enough with the liberal agenda of tax and spend. Their agenda now is abortions for all.
The conservatives on the other hand are also getting out of control. They will stall every good measure because it goes against their “principles” and that’s a shame. Now they want to abolish birth control. One party wants a lot of procreation and the other party wants to kill them before they are born.
I know people who will only vote their party. “Oh, that Manson feller ‘anit too bad, he’s a (Democrat or Republican), so he’s got my vote.” And that’s ignorant. When you vote party and not the person who can express values and stick to them, its ignorant. Straight ticket voters should not be able to vote.
It's time for a third party to take control. An Independent who will cut government interference, stand up for the people and is not afraid of Big Pharma or the lobbyists who control this country. An Independent who will do the right thing even though it may be unpopular.
It’s dreaming, I know, because if the House and Senate are controlled by either party, nothing will ever get done. That's why we need term limits and until we have that our country, and state will continue to go to hell in a bucket.
Thanks for reading the News-Express and stay dry.