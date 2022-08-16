President Reagan once quipped that the nine scariest words in the English language were: “I’m from the Government and I’m here to help”.
What do we do when the federal agency that provides relief from disaster is itself a disaster in assisting those disaster victims?
First and foremost, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is a top-down response system. As we see, again and again, when disaster strikes that it is a fundamentally flawed system that should have been reformed long ago, but as with all of government agencies and programs, things are never truly reformed to adequately address the problem.
In my opinion, anything that is controlled in a strident top-down control structure is badly organized. The ability to respond to changing dynamics is slowed to a snail’s pace and adaptability to a changing environment suffers dramatically. In the case of recovering from wide- spread natural disaster, such a flooding, these delays from top-down control hinders rapid recovery efforts, such as homeowners and businesses being able to quickly get the types of federal assistance needed to cleanup, restore, and rebuild.
The best reform that could happen for FEMA is to take control and power away from them— meaning dismantle the massive bureaucracy that has been created over decades—and devolve that power to state and local agencies, along with better empowering private sector disaster relief organizations that are better adapted to respond to targeting relief from a multi-faceted approach.
The examples within our region of private sector response have been amazing, mainly from religious and charitable non-profits, along with corporate donations into local entities and donations from private individuals, such as my friend Father Jim Sichko, with the ability to direct substantial resources where they are needed almost immediately.
The underpinning of our system of government is federalism. With each passing year, the increase in the power of FEMA diminishes federalism and the ability of other agencies and private organizations to effectively respond to disasters. Reducing the power of FEMA is a right first step in a restructuring of how we respond to disaster recovery, in my opinion, given the stories of difficulties of homeowners and businesses in dealing with FEMA. Mainly, this involves financial assistance and the endless amount of bureaucratic red tape, and the paltry sums of money being offered to homeowners and others.
Last Thursday, Governor Beshear voiced his frustration with the volume of denied requests for assistance. He is right in his frustration with FEMA. Personal stories from people that I know who have lost everything tell the tale—offering a few thousand dollars for housing assistance while real resolution of the fact that they have no home or the home is setting in caking mud and stagnant flood water, which is the recipe for rapidly growing mold and disease is delayed by bureaucrats. From the stories I am hearing many are preparing to simply walk away from homes and businesses that have been in their family for generations. One example, FEMA offered only $3,445 to one Pike County homeowner. How is that going to help he and his family rebuild?
Whatever is the problem with FEMA it is absurd to not scrap the current system and rebuild it. For the billions spent over the decades building this bureaucracy, we the people deserve more for the money that has been spent.