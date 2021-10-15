In an ongoing effort to be able to have semi-intelligent, coherent conversations with people, I try to know a little about a lot of topics. It has worked for me so far. But I found myself in an area where I knew way too much, almost to an embarrassment.
My wife and I — mostly her, she’s a lot nicer to be around — were invited to watch the UK game at a friend’s house a few weeks ago. They tried their best to mess it up, but in the end they pulled out a victory. I know a decent amount about football, not necessarily the players but the inside of the game. While my playing days are long gone, I can still look at players, coaches and positions and make educated assumptions on plays and outcomes.
The party, if you will, was small — about six or seven couples. The men were outside watching the game and carrying on like we were back in college and the women were inside on the sofas and plush chairs watching the game in luxury
I’m relatively social, so I spent time outside with the men and then went inside to talk to the women, which is where my wife was.
The party was a bring-a-dish type event. My wife made a fabulous chocolate cake that was great. Baking takes a great deal of patience, which she has and thank God or we would not have made it this long. I’m exhausting to be around, so her patience is truly a virtue. Lucky for her I guess.
Outside, the men were talking about the game, what needs to happen, how UK needs to “stomp out their guts” to win the game — armchair quarterback. We also spoke about important stuff like ATF. We talk about Alcohol — the best bourbon and the not-so-good. Usually the conversation ends up with the need for more. We talk about Tobacco — usually what cigars are better than others and, of course, Firearms — pistols, vs. rifles vs. black powder and all kinds of munitions. While I’m not an aficionado on any one subject, I know enough to engage.
I went to the living room where the women were also talking about winning the game as well as their college days and all the fun times they had at the games. During a commercial we — the women and I — were talking about cooking and other domestic issues. The women were intrigued when I gave tips on laundry. They wanted more information about this new system I have to dry clothes.
I use a ball system that is infused with scent. Three balls infused with your favorite scent stay in the dryer with wet clothes. As the balls heat up the scent is dispersed throughout the clothes. The balls also remove static, eliminating the need for dryer sheets. I had their attention. After 10 minutes of my laundry tips, I was embarrassed and ran outside to talk more about guns and booze.
Last week, during the LSU win, one of the women said she used my three-ball system and appreciated my laundry tip. I asked her to not speak so loud, it may soil my reputation. I gotta venture out and expand my horizons. Maybe I’ll start hunting.
