I guess that, with the election approaching, I should take some time to remind you that, no matter who you support, get out and vote on Nov. 8. I should remind you of your duty, of how important it is, of what sacrifices were made to ensure you have the right.
I probably should implore you to go to the polls, to support the candidates of your choice, to be part of this essential operation of our democratic republic.
But, like you, I’m fatigued.
It’s hard to be enthusiastic about the political process when civility has gone out the window and political posturing has become the standard operating procedure of any politician.
It’s difficult to get excited at a time when party has become all. It used to be that being a Republican or a Democrat meant something, but didn’t define the candidate. Now, everything is thrown out the window so the “party” can get the win, even if the people are harmed in the process.
It’s understandable that we’re overwhelmed, since we are constantly inundated with information. I do mean constantly. Most of us are so used to having words, sounds and images so constantly thrown at us that silence is a foreign concept.
It has already been a long election season and it doesn’t really feel like the 2020 election has ever ended, or at least the rhetoric has never really ramped down, and we know that Nov. 8 won’t be the end of the election season, with statewide elections in 2023 and a presidential election in 2024 that has already begun.
I guess I can’t blame you if you don’t feel like voting in the election.
All that being said, however, I’m going to encourage you to push through and cast a ballot. “I’ve got too much going on,” you say. “I don’t know enough about the candidates (or the issues),” you may say. “I’m just tired of politics,” you may throw back at me.
And I get it. But it’s not enough to constitute an excuse. Whether you were born in this country or went through the process of becoming a citizen of this nation, you have benefited and sometimes been hindered and even harmed by policies set by leaders elected by the people of their constituency. I hope that you took advantage of your constitutionally-protected right to have a say in who those leaders were.
It’s not just a matter of that, however. In a time where elections and the process of electing leaders are being called into question, we’re reminded that we’re just a decision away from losing our power and going the way of nations that fell into non-democratic modes of operation.
Freedom, justice, truth are truly on the line in each election. I don’t mean who we choose. I mean whether we choose.
Franklin D. Roosevelt said in a radio broadcast nearly 80 years ago that, “Nobody will ever deprive the American people of the right to vote except the American people themselves and the only way they could do this is by not voting. The continuing health and vigor of our democratic system depends on the public spirit and devotion of its citizens which find expression in the ballot box.”
Roosevelt referred to the process of voting by free and secret ballot as the “real keystone of our American Constitutional system.”
I believe he’s right. While not perfect and certainly not foolproof, voting is the main tool by which we can redress grievances, right wrongs and make sure our voices are heard.
Malcolm X spoke of power coming from either “the ballot or the bullet.” He’s right. When the ballot no longer works, even if it goes away due to our own negligence, the bullet will arise as the key to power.
So, yeah, I get it. I’m frustrated by the myriad failures of the system just as you are. But still I say the ballot is preferable to the bullet. Vote.