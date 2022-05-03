Our current time is an era of diverse concerns at a number of levels. With numerous outlets, individuals and organizations all vying for our time, our attention and our effort, it can be easy for us to lose sight of the most important things.
While it’s important that our public discourse be diverse and touch on varied points, it, and particularly our political discourse, needs to, especially with the challenges we face, focus heavily on infrastructure. That doesn’t mean that’s all we can focus on, but it needs to rise to the surface as we decide the political direction we’re going from the local all the way up to the federal level.
First, however, we must define what infrastructure is and what it isn’t.
Infrastructure is defined in the Oxford English Dictionary as “the basic physical and organizational structures and facilities (e.g. buildings, roads, power supplies) needed for the operation of a society or enterprise.” In other words, infrastructure is made up of things like roads and other transportation means, energy delivery systems, utilities such as water and natural gas, broadband internet systems, as well as institutions that meet educational and healthcare needs. Some infrastructure simply focuses on social and cultural needs.
However, an easier way to define infrastructure is those things which work together to determine our quality of life.
Our neighbors to the north, in Martin County, are suffering a long-standing and unjust situation due to an infrastructure failure. The water system is inadequate, antiquated and unreliable, often delivering undrinkable and unusable water or often delivering no water whatsoever in some areas.
For generations, our communities were isolated, mainly due to a lack of decent roads, which has begun resolving in recent decades.
But, the thing about infrastructure is that it’s not a one-time concern. You can’t just put in a road and assume it’ll be there forever. Instead, when a road is first paved, there is an unspoken promise by the government agency responsible that it will continue to maintain this piece of infrastructure and repair or replace it as necessary.
Private companies make the same unspoken commitment when they begin serving an area, that the infrastructure they place will be maintained and upgraded or repaired as needed to ensure the service being provided is provided adequately and reliably.
Over the past few decades in our region, new roads have been paved, new water lines and sewer systems have been installed, facilities to deliver internet service have been created. But what often gets lost in the shuffle is the reality that the infrastructure of today will fall into disrepair or fall out of date.
Politicians’ careers used to live and die by their promises on infrastructure, but that has fallen out of vogue over the years, meaning that, very often, politicians and public servants have very little idea of what needs their communities have or how best to serve them.
Often the answer is simply raise or lower rates for these services, which sometimes helps, but is not an answer in and of itself. Beyond that, however, many don’t put the adequate thought into how the tax dollars and rates we pay with the expectation that they will ensure the delivery of these services and a good quality of life should actually be used.
Again, it’s not the only topic our politicians and political candidates should be discussing, but it has to be a big part of the discussion as we move forward. Without good roads and other transportation, we cannot attract the businesses we need to replace the jobs lost to coal.
Without a robust and reliable power grid, we will struggle both in our personal lives and in our attempts to reestablish our economy.
Without clean and adequate water and sewer services, the quality of life in our communities falls exponentially.
While not knowing everything there is to know about infrastructure is not a disqualification for running for office, not knowing its importance is. Those who are elected must work tirelessly to ensure adequate funding and operation of these services, and must do so with the realization that citizens’ budgets are already stretched to the maximum, so alternative funding mechanisms for improvements and maintenance are paramount.
Infrastructure is one of those things that the average citizen shouldn’t have to think about if it’s working properly. But those in leadership must keep it at the forefront of their minds and high on their to-do lists, so that we don’t suffer the consequences of their neglect.