For any of you who actually believe that a guy not capable of reciting the Pledge of Allegiance received more legal votes than any President in US history, then did you know he’s also a mom and a fighter pilot?
It’s a shame I have to do it but first allow me to clarify a few things as to my stance on Covid-19. I’m getting hate mail from dum-dum liberals as if I’m trying to kill their grandmothers. No intelligent person would believe this virus is not real nor that it would literally vanish on Election Day. I’ve had it myself, I may get it again. I know it’s real. And just as the liberal sheep who believe everything CNN tells them do, I too have elderly people in my family that I worry about.
For those who may have misinterpreted my projection, I meant that it’s merely the hype, the panic and the lockdowns over the virus that will now subside. In fact you’re already seeing it and Sleepy Joe is barely out of his basement. A virus with the odds of killing healthy people being the equivalent to seeing Bigfoot get struck by lightning I might add.
Now, the Democrats have stirred themselves up a full blown turd blizzard with this mail-in ballot cheating scam. They should have just let Trump win a fair fight over his incompetent opponent, waited four years, and then more than likely the Republicans would have nominated a McCain/Romney impotent swamp weasel type like they normally do. Instead they went for broke and now they’ll be exposed like never before. Had they been patient, they could have ran their standard low level cheating operation and won handily in 2024 without the smelly residue.
This thing is far from over as we all know, just ask Spotted Al Gore. That poor clown thought he was President for a month thanks to liberal bloviators on television. The hanging chads debacle of 2000 was far less sophisticated than the current Democrat software-ran cheating scam, but Bush won it in the courts then, just as should Trump this time around.
I have to hand it to these Democrats though, they hatched a fail-proof scheme early on and stuck with it. That being keep the blabbering puppet in his basement while using Covid as an excuse to get millions to vote by mail as if it’s too dangerous to do it in person. Then manipulate the vote count by all means available so to make sure the puppet gets the victory when the cheatin’s all done. Afterwards, go to dancing in those same Corona-free streets they use to riot in.
If not for the reward of tears from liberal crybabies who have neither the mental capacity to comprehend satire nor a stomach for the truth, I’d almost stop writing this column, as I’m about worn out.
But for now I’m still gonna come with it, and hell’s coming with me.
