Is it just me, or has it been a rough few years?
Maybe it’s just the wear and tear of age bearing down on me, or maybe there’s something to it, but I just feel that the cumulative “badness” recently is really beginning to add up.
I hate to make comparisons on natural disasters I’ve covered and say which is the “worst.”
Each disaster carries with it its own set of horrors and scarring — both physical and emotional. But I think I can easily say that this past week’s flooding in Eastern Kentucky is the worst I’ve seen, just in how much damage it’s done, how widespread it is and how many lives it’s taken and destroyed.
Since July 28, each day has brought news of more suffering, more pain, more challenges to be overcome. Aside from the deaths and the suffering of those families, there’s the people who have lost everything and who are now homeless, there’s people who are suffering without water, electricity and other vital services, there’s so many people hurting and there’s no way to completely make them whole and ease their suffering.
Some people say that we shouldn’t question God on such matters, that it’s just “all in His plan,” and we should go along with it. I believe there are numerous examples throughout the Bible that prove that asking God from the bottom of our souls, “Why?” is a true prayer.
After all, it was King David, a man after God’s own heart, who wrote and inspired the words of the Psalms, in which he often questions God. In Psalm 77:11, David even concludes that God has abandoned His people.
“I conclude: ‘My sorrow is this, the right hand of the Most High has abandoned us.,’” the psalmist writes.
The reason I believe this call from the depths of the soul is holy is because it constantly leads David back to the conclusion that, in fact, in the face of deep sorrow and pain, God has not abandoned us, but is actually even closer to us in our brokenness and pain that we can ever realize.
Psalm 34:19 says, “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted, saves those whose spirit is crushed.”
And when I think of that and I realize that, I’m also able to see His hand of creation, not destruction, in the midst of all this.
I see churches and faith-based organizations, civic clubs, social groups, businesses, government agencies and individuals coming together to ask the same question, “What can we do?” I see many of the same people not just accepting the answer and moving on, but acting upon what they are told — responding to the needs of their fellow man.
I see neighbor helping neighbor. I see first responders and others putting their lives on the line to save lives and property. I see people loving each other in a time of great loss. And it gives me hope.
This recovery’s going to take a long time. It’s going to be costly and painful. We’re not going to be able to return to the way we were before last week.
Despite all the negative ramifications of that, there’s also opportunity and cause for hope. People like Pikeville Mayor William C. Hambley saw this kind of suffering and decided that finding ways to prevent that suffering from happening again are worth the work. The man literally inspired and oversaw the moving of a mountain.
As we move out of this, we know that severe flooding and other weather events are becoming more common, and that, whatever the causes are, we cannot change how much rain falls, how fast and where. But we can and have changed what’s going on at the ground level to mitigate and prevent further suffering. I don’t know how we do that in this day and time and in response to this, but I do know that — through measures such as dams — we’ve done it before.
We need new Mayor Hambleys, not afraid of the “impossible,” not afraid of ridicule or failure. There has to be answers as to how we can help prevent or at least lessen the suffering in situations like these in the future.
Who’s going to answer that call? I don’t know, honestly, but what I do know is this: To simply say that this “is the way things are,” and that “we’re just going to have to learn to live with it,” is not acceptable.
To do so will simply make the suffering and loss meaningless, something we cannot allow to happen.
Where are the answers? Who’s going to give them? How do we make our communities safer and more ready? The time for these questions to be asked are now. God help us to find the right answers.