As we all anxiously and cautiously enter into the reopening of the economy and prepare for events to restart, let’s hope mandates won’t preclude us from enjoying life as we knew it.
We are starting to see restaurants go to full capacity, businesses and schools are reopening. Colleges and universities will be back in-person. But it’s a waiting game to see if the hammer will drop and if we will all be requisitioned back to our dwellings wearing masks again.
After the government stipends run out, most employees will be forced to go back to work. Some who have remained working have found they can effectively work remotely. Working from home has its advantages and disadvantages. If you work from home and have children who are also remotely learning, you might as well kiss the day goodbye because nothing gets done.
Remote employees have discovered new freedoms and better working conditions that might offer more productivity. However, the daily isolation is causing mental health issues for some people, which is creating another issue related to the COVID virus. In addition, day drinking has started much earlier than 5 p.m.
In the coming months, there are concerts scheduled at local venues as well at bars and restaurants. Plays and musicals are being performed and large gatherings are back in order.
This is all possible for several reasons. COVID has infected a lot of people, so there may be what is considered herd immunity. An emergency use authorized vaccine has been developed to allow people to get vaccinated in an effort to feel safer and perhaps lessen or even ward off the virus. But, because the vaccines are not fully authorized and accepted, people are leery about getting the vaccine. What’s worse, some people have once again politicized the vaccine.
The success rate of the vaccine is not 100 percent, and with the development of the Delta variant, people who have been vaccinated are getting sick at lesser rates than people who are not vaccinated. Don’t let people tell you this is political, it’s not. It’s a real virus that originated in China and is making people sick. Some are getting sicker than others and, in some cases, the virus causes death.
That being said, the last thing we need is to revert back to mandates and cancel another year of school. Our society can’t manage taking away another year from our young students and athletes. So if you feel sick, stay away from people. If you choose to get vaccinated then please do so. If you choose to not to get vaccinated, that’s fine too. Just stay home if you feel sick. I don’t think we are ready for another mask mandate.
I’m looking forward to seeing the new high school football season kick-off. As with all the other sports, volley ball, soccer and so on. The kids need this interaction, the community needs something to rally behind and we all need to get behind our teams and cheer them on to victory in a peaceful manner.
During this pandemic we have seen people loose their minds over the silliest things. If you are planning to go to games, please keep in mind that sports are only a game, a very important one, but only a game. As spectators, we need to keep our cool and set a good example for the kids. They have a tendency of following in our footsteps, so we need to set good examples and if we can’t do that we should stay home.
Plan on going to the Pike County Bowl, presented by Community Trust Bank and WYMT-TV, this year. They work hard to bring a successful and quality sports event that kicks off the season. They deserve our best sportsmanship as spectators.
